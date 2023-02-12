New Zealand braces for Cyclone Gabrielle

The prime minister warned people to prepare for severe winds and strong rainfall. The storm has already caused damage on the tiny Australian territory of Norfolk Island.

Authorities in New Zealand on Sunday warned residents to hunker down and prepare an evacuation plan as Cyclone Gabrielle nears.

Winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (60 miles per hour) are expected to hit the North Island on Sunday evening. The cyclone is also expected to dump around 250 millimeters (10 inches) of rain.

"Our main message to people across the country is to please take the severe weather warning seriously and to make sure you're prepared," the country's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Air New Zealand cancelled all domestic flights to and from Auckland until midday on Tuesday, along with many international flights.

The cyclone comes two weeks after parts of the same region experienced devastating floods.

Cyclone impacts Australian island

On Saturday, the storm passed close to Norfolk Island, a tiny external territory of Australia that is 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the mainland and home to 1,750 people.

The storm downed trees and caused power outages, but there were no reports of severe damage.

"We have been extremely fortunate with the passage of the cyclone as the most destructive winds have just missed us," the island's emergency management controller George Plant wrote on Facebook.

"However, there is still considerable clean-up to be undertaken and it may take a while for services such as power to be restored."

zc/ar (AFP, AP)