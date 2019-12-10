New Zealand begins body retrieval on volcanic White Island

New Zealand deployed eight military specialists to White Island at dawn on Friday despite its GNS geological agency putting the risk of a further eruption at 50-60%.

White Island, also known as Whakaari, erupted Monday while being visited by 47 tourists and their guides — some close to its crater.

Eight other victims were recovered dead or died subsequently, and dozens were scalded by pyroclastic ash and steam.

Twenty-nine of them remain in hospital burns units in New Zealand and Australia as medics await deliveries of frozen skin from foreign repositories to graft onto patients.

They come from Australia, the USA, Britain, China, Germany, Malaysia and New Zealand — many of them were vacationing on a giant cruise ship.

Recovery in ashen crater

Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement alluded to the added risk of bodies still on White Island being encased in cement-like volcanic ash if rain fell.

"The weather, the direction of the wind" would add "complexity" to Friday's recovery mission, Clement said.

Waiting off the island — the exposed tip of an undersea volcano — was the naval ship HMNZS Wellington, assisted by two helicopters, reported local media.

Clement said six bodies had previously been sighted from the air, but rescuers — equipped with protective clothing and gas masks — might find it difficult to find the other two.

"We know that we are missing eight people," Clement said.

The chances of further activity at the volcano are considered high

'Growing sense of desperation'

At Whakatane, a harbor town 50 kilometers (30 miles) away on New Zealand's North Island, members of the local Maori community enacted prayers at dawn.

Mayor Judy Turner said locals, who feared tour guides were among those still missing, had a "growing sense of desperation" to see their loved ones brought home, despite the geological uncertainties.

The GNS had warned on Thursday that the volcano remained at heightened risk, with a 50-60% chance of another eruption in the next 24 hours.

Volcanologist Nico Fournier said the risks included superheated steam and rocks thrown from the caldera at supersonic speed.

Cruise ship operator largely mute

The cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas, which had passengers and crew caught up in Monday's eruption — while docked in the region's port Tauranga — has reached the Marlborough Sounds in the South Island, reported New Zealand media.

"We feel so bad for these people," Australian passenger John Bartley told Reuters in Wellington. "You don't expect to go on a holiday and not return."

"We are very adventurous too and we would have definitely gone on that volcano tour. But we had a friend with kids so we decided not to," he added.

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean had earlier said it grieved for passengers lost, but gave no further details.

Radio New Zealand said 38 of the cruise ship's passengers had been among the 47 visitors caught in the eruption. Several were among those confirmed dead, the public radio station said.

ipj/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)