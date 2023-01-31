New Zealand: Auckland braces for more flooding

A state of emergency was in place in New Zealand's most populous city. New Zealand's North Island has been receiving more rain than usual because of the La Nina weather event.

New Zealand braced for more rain and flooding on Tuesday, four days after the country's most populous city of Auckland endured its wettest day on record.

A state of emergency was in place for Auckland, and authorities had closed schools and asked people to work from home if possible.

Heavy rain was expected from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

New Zealand's weather service said that it a heavy rain warning had been issued for Auckland, as well as for a number of other towns in the north of the North Island.

"This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding," Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher said. "Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities."

Flooding continued to block roads on Tuesday as the region braced for more heavy rain overnight Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Emergency officials said some 200 homes and businesses in the city were deemed too unsafe to enter.

"So that gives you an idea as to the damage to buildings and across the community," said Ron Devlin, the region manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

4 people die in floods

Auckland has been hit by flash floods and landslides over the past four days. Four people have lost their lives.

The north of New Zealand's North Island has been receiving more rain than usual due to the La Nina weather event.

Flooding and landslides damaged buildings in some cases Image: Newshub/Reuters TV/Handout/REUTERS

On Monday, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) said Auckland had received more than eight times its average rainfall for January.

On Friday, New Zealand authorities declared a state of emergency in Auckland.

si/msh (AP, Reuters)