New Zealand: Auckland braces for more flooding

Heavy rain was expected from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.
New Zealand's weather service said that it a heavy rain warning had been issued for Auckland, as well as for a number of other towns in the north of the North Island.
"This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding," Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher said. "Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities."
Emergency officials said some 200 homes and businesses in the city were deemed too unsafe to enter.
"So that gives you an idea as to the damage to buildings and across the community," said Ron Devlin, the region manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand.
4 people die in floods
Auckland has been hit by flash floods and landslides over the past four days. Four people have lost their lives.