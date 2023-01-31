  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Residential area in Auckland, New Zealand affected by landslide
The north of New Zealand's North Island was bracing for more flooding on Tuesday as the crisis enters its fourth dayImage: Newshub/Reuters TV/Handout/REUTERS
CatastropheNew Zealand

New Zealand: Auckland braces for more flooding

1 hour ago

A state of emergency was in place in New Zealand's most populous city. New Zealand's North Island has been receiving more rain than usual because of the La Nina weather event.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MthE

New Zealand braced for more rain and flooding on Tuesday, four days after the country's most populous city of Auckland endured its wettest day on record.

A state of emergency was in place for Auckland, and authorities had closed schools and asked people to work from home if possible.

Heavy rain was expected from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

New Zealand's weather service said that it a heavy rain warning had been issued for Auckland, as well as for a number of other towns in the north of the North Island.

"This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding," Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher said. "Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities."

Flooding continues to block roads in Kaipara Flats, north of Auckland, on January 30, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Flooding continued to block roads on Tuesday as the region braced for more heavy rain overnightImage: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Emergency officials said some 200 homes and businesses in the city were deemed too unsafe to enter.

"So that gives you an idea as to the damage to buildings and across the community," said Ron Devlin, the region manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

4 people die in floods

Auckland has been hit by flash floods and landslides over the past four days. Four people have lost their lives.

The north of New Zealand's North Island has been receiving more rain than usual due to the La Nina weather event.

A view of a house that had collapsed on vehicles, following floods, in Auckland, New Zealand, January 30, 2023.
Flooding and landslides damaged buildings in some casesImage: Newshub/Reuters TV/Handout/REUTERS

On Monday, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) said Auckland had received more than eight times its average rainfall for January.

On Friday, New Zealand authorities declared a state of emergency in Auckland.

si/msh (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Chinese navy flag flies above a destroyer

Will more NATO support increase tensions in Asia?

Politics14 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man sits on an electric motorcycle on a bridge in Kenya

Africa boosts homegrown e-mobility in bid to curb emissions

Africa boosts homegrown e-mobility in bid to curb emissions

Cars and Transportation17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A motorbike ambulance, a two-wheeler with a sidecar consisting of a hospital bed on wheels, travels on a dirt road through Abhujmarh

India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

HealthJanuary 29, 20236 images
More from Asia

Germany

Hitler is mobbed by supporters while standing in a car during a rally

Could Adolf Hitler's seizure of power have been prevented?

Could Adolf Hitler's seizure of power have been prevented?

Culture20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

President-elect Petr Pavel speaks during a press conference on the preliminary results of the second round of the presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, January 28, 2023

New Czech president aims to renew 'truth, dignity, respect'

New Czech president aims to renew 'truth, dignity, respect'

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meeting

Israel prepares punitive measures after Jerusalem attacks

Israel prepares punitive measures after Jerusalem attacks

Conflicts18 hours ago01:56 min
More from Middle East

North America

Meta, formerly Facebook, corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California on November 9, 2022

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

BusinessJanuary 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A man rolling a tire into a blockade of burning tires on the streets of Port-au-Prince

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage