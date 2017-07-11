New Zealand: 5 people killed when boat collides with whale

At least five people were killed when a boat collided with a whale and capsized in New Zealand, according to local reports.

The accident occurred Saturday morning near the South Island town of Kaikoura.

The Mayor of Kaikoura Craig Mackle confirmed to the AP that there were 11 people onboard. Six of them were rescued.

Locals are helping with rescue efforts as the town awaits news about the missing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.