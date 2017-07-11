New York: Several people shot in subway station

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Police said several were shot and explosives were found in a New York City subway station in the neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Emergency personnel work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Five people were shot and several incendiary devices were found at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City law enforcement officials said on Tuesday.
A photograph showed bloodied passengers tending to bloodied people on the ground.
This is a developing story and will be updated...
ar/fb (AP, Reuters)