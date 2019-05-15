 New York museum wins case to keep Picasso sold during Nazi era | News | DW | 27.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

New York museum wins case to keep Picasso sold during Nazi era

The Met Museum in New York has won the right to keep "The Actor" after a court sided with the institution. Laurel Zuckerman claimed she was the rightful owner after her great uncle sold the painting to escape the Nazis.

Picasso's painting The Actor

A Pablo Picasso masterpiece will remain at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York despite the claims of a descendant of a Jewish businessman who sold the painting to fund his escape from the Nazis.

The Met Museum acquired the 1904-05 classic, known as "The Actor", in 1952 and on Wednesday the United States Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Laurel Zuckerman, the great-grandniece of Paul Leffmann, waited too long to demand the painting's return. She made the plea in 2010.

Read more: Austrian Max Hollein new head of New York's Met

Zuckerman's claim that the work was sold under duress by her late relative was recognized by the court but, due to the time that had elapsed, Chief Judge Robert Katzmann said it would be unfair for the art museum to relinquish the Picasso masterpiece.

According to US visual-arts magazine Art News, the decision read: "It is simply not plausible that the Leffmanns and their heirs would not have been able to seek replevin — a legal term for an action involving the return of property — of the painting prior to 2010."

Read more: Why Hitler watched Hollywood films

The court added that the HEAR Act, a commonly cited law in restitution cases allowing heirs of victims of Nazi persecution to reclaim art, did not apply because of the lapse in time.

"This is not a case where the identity of the buyer was unknown to the seller or the lost property was difficult to locate," Judge Katzmann concluded.

Painting funded escape

According to the complaint, German-born Leffmann fled Italy, which during the Nazi era was led by the dictator Benito Mussolini, a close ally of Adolf Hitler. He used the $12,000 (€10,500) from the sale of the masterpiece to a Parisian art dealer to escape with his wife to Switzerland.

Zuckerman's lawyer had no immediate comment but this was not the first time the case was heard. A lower court judge also believed the Met to be the rightful owner of "The Actor" in February of 2018 and now that decision has been upheld.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Picasso: A master of reinvention and his muse

In his late years, Picasso shifted both his studio and his work, focusing on his second wife and muse, Jacqueline, and their home in South France, the Villa La Californie, as can be seen at the Museum Barberini. (11.03.2019)  

Metropolitan Museum of Art sued for return of Picasso sold 'under duress' during Nazi era

New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has been sued by relatives of a German Jewish industrialist who once owned Picasso's "The Actor." It was allegedly sold "under duress" in 1938. (01.10.2016)  

Conspiracies swirl in 1939 Nazi art burning

On the 75th anniversary of the alleged art burning, it's still unclear whether 5,000 works of 'degenerate art' fell victim to Nazi destruction in 1939. But a fake burning, say art historians, is highly unlikely. (20.03.2014)  

The most popular museums according to users of Tripadvisor

1. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City (USA) | 2. Musée d'Orsay, Paris (France) | 3. Art Institute of Chicago (USA) | 4. Prado National Museum, Madrid (Spain) | 5. Louvre, Paris (France) | Source: Tripadvisor.com (22.02.2016)  

Austrian Max Hollein new head of New York's Met

A year-long search for the next director of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has come to an end; Vienna-born art historian and former head of prestigious museums in Frankfurt, Max Hollein, has been been chosen. (11.04.2018)  

Judge rules Picasso painting sold to escape Nazis can stay with New York Metropolitan

German businessman Paul Leffmann sold Picasso's "The Actor" in 1938 to escape Nazi Germany with his wife. His great-grand-niece has lost a lawsuit aimed at returning the piece to the family estate. (08.02.2018)  

Why Hitler watched Hollywood films

Fascist and communist dictators recognized the power of cinema early on. DW discusses this with author Peter Demetz, who looked into how Hitler, Goebbels, Mussolini, Lenin and Stalin dealt with the medium. (26.03.2019)  

EU's Antonio Tajani says Mussolini 'did some positive things'

Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini "built roads" in Italy and achieved other "positive things" before following Adolf Hitler into war, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani has said. His remarks prompted outrage. (14.03.2019)  

Most expensive artworks sold at auction

Da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" holds the record for the most expensive work of art to go under the hammer. Munch and Van Gogh also make the list, and a Monet painting has broken the record for auctioned impressionist art. (15.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: A Polish call for war reparations  

How to turn a pair of jeans into a piece of art  

Related content

Monet für 111 Millionen Dollar versteigert

Claude Monet painting sells for record $110.7M at auction 15.05.2019

An iconic painting from Impressionist artist Claude Monet's "Haystacks" series has been sold for a record price at auction in New York. The former owners paid $2.53 million for the work in 1986.

Deutschland 200. Jubiläum des Städel Museums in Frankfurt a.M. EINSCHRÄNKUNG

Austrian Max Hollein new head of New York's Met 11.04.2018

A year-long search for the next director of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has come to an end; Vienna-born art historian and former head of prestigious museums in Frankfurt, Max Hollein, has been been chosen.

USA Picasso-Gemälde The Actor

Judge rules Picasso painting sold to escape Nazis can stay with New York Metropolitan 07.02.2018

German businessman Paul Leffmann sold Picasso's "The Actor" in 1938 to escape Nazi Germany with his wife. His great-grand-niece has lost a lawsuit aimed at returning the piece to the family estate.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  