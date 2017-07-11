New York lawsuit aims to dissolve National Rifle Association

New York state Attorney General Letitia James sued to the National Rifle Association (NRA) for financial fraud and misconduct on Thursday, accusing senior leaders of diverting millions of dollars for luxury trips and personal expenses.

The lawsuit aims to dissolve the organization. It follows an 18-month investigation into allegations of misspending and names the organization as whole, while targeting NRA leader Wayne LaPierre and four senior executives.

Registered as a non-profit organization in New York, the NRA is the largest gun lobby in the United States and is a strong political force closely aligned with US President Donald Trump and the Republican party.

James said that NRA leaders "used millions upon millions from NRA reserves for personal use," while failing to comply with the organization's own internal policies along with state andfederallaw.

"The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA,because no organization is above the law," James said in a statement.

James alleges NRA leasers used the organizations reserves for family trips to the Bahamas, private jets, and for buying the silence and loyalty of former employees. The financial malfeasance amounted a $64 million reduction in the NRA's balance sheet in three years, according to the New York attorney general.

Guns and politics

The NRA's financial problems were also exacerbated by eroding support for its pro-gun agenda following a series of mass shootings in the US.

James, a Democrat, said that the NRA's political connections lulled it into a sense of invulnerability, while creating a culture where non-profit values, and the law, could be violated.

The NRA is revered by conservatives in the US as a champion of the right to bear arms, while liberals vilify the organization as perpetuating gun violence.

"The NRA's influence has been so powerful that the organization went uncheckedfordecades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets," James said.

The NRA said the lawsuit was a "baseless premediated attack" on the organizations and the "constitutional right to bear arms."

The Washington DC attorney general simultaneously sued the NRA's charity arm, the NRA Foundation, accusing it of diverting funds to top executives, the Associated Press reported.

Investigators said the NRA plundered the foundation to make up for low membership and lavish spending. Washington Attorney General Karl Racine said the law requires charitable organizations to use funds to "benefit the public, not to support political campaigns, lobbying, or privateinterests.''

