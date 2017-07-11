New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani's law license

A New York court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law on Thursday over false statements he made when attempting to overturn former President Donald Trump's election defeat to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

An attorney disciplinary committee requested the court suspend Giuliani's license, saying he tried to convince the courts, the public and lawmakers that the election was stolen through fraud and that in doing so, he submitted false statements.

Democracy at stake

"This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden," the court wrote in its decision to grant the request.

"The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society."

The ruling will prevent the former mayor of New York from representing clients as a lawyer.

Giuliani's attorneys: 'Unprecedented' decision

Giuliani's attorneys responded to the decision saying it was "unprecedented" for him to be suspended before "being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged."

"We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years,'' attorneys Barry Kamins and John Leventhal said in a statement.

Rudy awakening

Giuliani can appeal, however, the ruling noted that at the end of the process he will likely face "substantial permanent sanctions."

The suspension marks a remarkable fall from grace for Giuliani, who once served as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, one of the top prosecutor jobs in the country.

He was also mayor of New York City for eight years, earning global recognition for leading the city during and after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

