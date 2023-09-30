New York City brought to halt by heavy rainfall, floods

Images from New York City showed cars partially underwater, with several key roads inundated by floods. While the worst of the rains seems to have passed, the city is still on alert and under a state of emergency.

Severe rainfall battered New York City on Friday, causing widespread disruptions as subways and airports experienced significant issues while roads turned to waterways.

The unprecedented downpour, saw parts of Brooklyn experience almost 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain and nearly 8 inches at JFK Airport — breaking records set in 1960 by Hurricane Donna.

Images from New York City on social media showed cars partially underwater and congested traffic, with several key roads inundated by floods.

The deluge came two years after Hurricane Ida dumped record-breaking rain on the city Image: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

What is the latest?

A flash flood warning had been announced for the city. However, as of 8 p.m. local time (0200 UTC) the city's weather services reported that the "magnitude of the rain has come down," while some areas were still under moderate to heavy rain.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) later lifted its so-called Flood Watch alert for the majority of areas in the city, meaning residents were no longer urged to be prepared for flood-like conditions.

"While additional rain is possible tonight, it should mainly be on the lighter side with highest chance of heavy rain remaining in the watch," said the NWS in New York City.

States of emergency declared

Earlier, state of New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared states of emergency and urged people to stay indoors if possible.

The rains especially hit the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens hard with major flooding.

Emergency services asked people living in basement apartments or flood-prone areas to prepare to move to higher ground. In September 2021, Hurricane Ida caused widespread flooding trapping several people in basement apartments, killing 13.

Although no deaths have been reported from this storm, the city continues to be on high alert.

Residents unhappy

Some residents said they got no warning about the flooding from officials.

A flash flood warning was in effect for New York Image: Bing Guan/REUTERS

"We are really, really suffering." Yasiel Ogando, a 38-year-old hospital said. "Broken promises. Nothing gets done. It's really bad. It's terrible."

Residents pointed out that neighborhood meetings with city officials to make their area less prone have borne no results.

The city's recently implemented floodgates, which were meant to close automatically if water clogs the streets, were down, blocking traffic on many roads.

What caused the heavy rainfall?

The downpour is attributed to remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia. The storm brought heavy downpours and unrelenting winds last weekend to New York City and caused widespread power outages in nearby areas.

The rain capped one of New York's wettest Septembers on record Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Climate experts assert that climate change has led to more extreme weather patterns globally. As the Earth warms, the resulting hotter atmosphere retains more moisture, leading to increased frequencies of very heavy rainfall, according to their findings.

"This changing weather pattern is the result of climate change. And the sad reality is our climate is changing faster than our infrastructure can respond," Rohit Aggarwala Overall, the city's Environmental Protection Commissioner said.

fb, ss/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)