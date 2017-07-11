New York City apartment fire kills at least 19

A fire at an apartment building in the New York City burough of the Bronx has left at least 19 people dead, Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday.

The city's fire officials have called the fire one of the worst blazes in recent memory.

What we know so far

At least 19 people have died, Mayor Adams confirmed.

"This is going to be one of the worst fires in our history," Adams said in an interview with CNN.

Emergency crews said around 60 people were injured in total and that 31 people are in critical condition

Nine children were among those killed, The New York Times and other US news outlets reported.

The fire broke out at a 19-story building in The Bronx around 11:00 a.m. (1600 GMT), with the blaze quickly spreading throughout the building.

Around 200 firefighters responded to the scene, the city's fire department said, where they discovered victims on every floor of the building.

"Members found victims on every floor in stairwells and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest," fire department commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a press conference earlier on Sunday.

Many of the victims were suffering from smoke inhalation.

How did the fire start?

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, although authorities said they discovered which apartment the blaze started in.

The door to the apartment was open, which led smoke to spread through every floor of the building.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

