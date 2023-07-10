New York art 'Feltz Bagels' honors Jewish bagel shops
Using 30,000 pieces of felt, artist Lucy Sparrow has recreated an authentic bagel shop in New York's Lower East Side. The installation, a store full of food sewn by hand, is a tribute to the legendary Jewish delicacy.
Low calorie treat, guaranteed
At the opening of her latest installation on October 2, British artist Lucy Sparrow presented her fresh latkes, the well-known Jewish potato pancake. Her store, set up in an abandoned shop in New York's East Village, features colorful delicacies all sewn by hand. Everything on display is made of felt, recreating the look and feel of authentic Jewish bagel shops.
Everything your heart desires
"Feltz Bagels" is Sparrow's latest pop-up exhibition. She previously featured her hand-felted creations in the form of a 1980s bodega in "8 Till Late," and a delicatessen with "Lucy's on 6th."
Can I take your order?
For added authenticity, Sparrow likes to get behind the counter and take orders. "We have everything here from six different types of bagels, 44 different types of fillings. So, the possibilities are endless," she told The Associated Press. Perhaps a poppy seed bagel with tiny black pearls, or a sesame bagel decorated with countless tiny stitches?
Comfort food
Around 30,000 pieces of felt were used to recreate Jewish delicacies and comfort foods. Sparrow made sure to include a staple of any New York bagel shop, the iconic black and white cookie.
Focus on community
The shop, presented in collaboration with TW Fine Art gallery, is stocked with other New York and Jewish foods such as challah bread, matzo and rugelach — all recreated down to the tiniest detail. "My work always focuses on community experiences and the amazing everyday products that bring us all together," said Sparrow.
From New York to the world
Sparrow doesn't have Jewish roots, so she did plenty of research to make sure she got the details right. She also visited local heritage businesses Russ and Daughters and Katz's Delicatessen, to depict how the bagel — a breakfast food introduced by Eastern European immigrants in the late 1800s — "morphed into New York society" and beyond.
Art to go
The exhibition runs through the end of October. Admission is free, and every single piece is for sale. Depending on your tastes, it will cost between $10 to $250 (about €240) to go home with a small bagel or a lavish, individually topped one.