New Year's Eve live: World ushers in 2025

12/31/2024 December 31, 2024 Busy night expected for Germany's firefighters

Fire brigades in Germanyare preparing for a busy New Year’s Eve due to the private use of fireworks.

Karl-Heinz Banse, president of the German Fire Brigade Association, told the dpa news agency that the use of fireworks would contribute to the heightened workload, but he rejected calls for a nationwide ban on private fireworks.

"I am in favor of those who say that fireworks should only be set off where it is not dangerous," Banse said.

Banse highlighted the dangers posed by the improper use of fireworks, including people shooting rockets from their hands or using fireworks imported from countries with less stringent safety standards, which could result in serious injuries.

In Berlin, it is only permitted to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve from 18:00 until the following morning at 07:00 local time.