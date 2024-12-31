New Year's Eve live: World ushers in 2025

01/01/2025 January 1, 2025 Puerto Rico spends New Year's Eve in darkness

Much of Puerto Rico plunged into darkness on New Year's Eve after a major power outage hit the US island territory.

Luma Energy, which manages the Caribbean Island's power transmission, said the "island-wide blackout" began on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. local time (0930 UTC).

The power company said that preliminary findings indicate a fault in an underground cable as the reason behind the blackout. But a probe to determine the cause of the power cut was still underway.

Jose Perez, director of external affairs at Luma, said in a statement to the AFP news agency that the fault "caused a cascade effect" leading to the outage.



"We have already begun the restoration process for some customers, and the entire process will take 24 to 48 hours," Luma said.

The company later said that electricity had been restored for some critical facilities, including a medical center and hospital in the capital, San Juan.

Luma's emergency response dashboard showed that services had been restored to about 69% of the affected customers by 3:00 a.m. (0700 UTC) Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the blackout, the White House said.