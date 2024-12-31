  1. Skip to content
New Year's Eve live: World ushers in 2025

Published December 31, 2024last updated January 1, 2025

DW has all the updates as the world celebrates the end of 2024 and looks forward to 2025.

Fireworks light the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate during New Year's celebrations shortly after midnight in Berlin, Germany
Berlin welcomes 2025Image: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/picture alliance
What you need to know

  • Berlin and other European capitals have welcomed 2025
  • Romania and Bulgaria became full members of the European Union's Schengen free movement
  • Syrian marked New Year's Eve with large-scale celebrations weeks after the ousting of former ruler Bashar al-Assad.
  • Georgia rings in New Year with pro-EU rally
January 1, 2025

Hawaii bids 2025 a fond 'aloha'

All 50 US states have now entered 2025 — and with them, the vast majority of the world. 

Clocks ticked over to midnight a few moments ago in Hawaii, with social media users on the Pacific island already sharing images of fireworks-based celebrations. 

With this, we shall conclude our New Year's Eve updates and wish you and yours all the very best for 2025.

January 1, 2025

San Francisco in lights, midnight approaching in Hawaii, last Pacific isles

San Francisco's skyline was lit up by the city's annual firework show on the US West Coast. 

Fireworks light up the sky over the Bay Bridge, Salesforce Tower and buildings during the new year celebrations in San Francisco, California, United States on January 1, 2025.
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/picture alliance
Fireworks light up the sky over the Bay Bridge, Salesforce Tower and buildings during the new year celebrations in San Francisco, California, United States on January 1, 2025.
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/picture alliance

But in the westernmost state of the US, it is still 2024, just.

Hawaii's clocks will tick over to midnight at the top of the coming hour. 

That's still not (quite) the end of the festivities.  

The islands of American Samoa and Niue in the South Pacific follow another hour later. Strictly speaking, two more US territories, Baker Island and Howland Island follow an hour after that — but both are uninhabited.

January 1, 2025

German foreign policy challenges in 2025

Germany will hold new federal elections in February 2025. But regardless of who leads the next government, foreign policy will remain challenging.

Read here to find out more.

January 1, 2025

Kolkata welcomes 2025

Here's a look at how people in Kolkata, India, rang in the new year:

People seen through a lit-up star on the street
Image: Subrata Goswami/DW
Two people with plush bunny ear headbands take a selfie
Image: Subrata Goswami/DW
People walking down a crowded street with lots of colorful lights
Image: Subrata Goswami/DW
January 1, 2025

Puerto Rico spends New Year's Eve in darkness

Much of Puerto Rico plunged into darkness on New Year's Eve after a major power outage hit the US island territory. 

Luma Energy, which manages the Caribbean Island's power transmission, said the "island-wide blackout" began on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. local time (0930 UTC). 

The power company said that preliminary findings indicate a fault in an underground cable as the reason behind the blackout. But a probe to determine the cause of the power cut was still underway.

Jose Perez, director of external affairs at Luma, said in a statement to the AFP news agency that the fault "caused a cascade effect" leading to the outage. 

"We have already begun the restoration process for some customers, and the entire process will take 24 to 48 hours," Luma said. 

The company later said that electricity had been restored for some critical facilities, including a medical center and hospital in the capital, San Juan. 

Luma's emergency response dashboard showed that services had been restored to about 69% of the affected customers by 3:00 a.m. (0700 UTC) Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the blackout, the White House said. 

January 1, 2025

What to watch for in 2025

Donald Trump returns to the White House in the new year while Germany holds a crucial election. 

Here's a look at the year ahead. 
 

January 1, 2025

2024 — A year of change for Africa

The year 2024 was busy and transformative for much of Africa. DW recaps the year that shaped the continent.

Africa in 2024: A year of dynamic change

January 1, 2025

2024 in pictures

From wars to elections — DW takes a look at some of the most defining moments of 2024:

January 1, 2025

Rio rings in New Year

Rio De Janeiro hosted Brazil’s main New Year’s Eve celebration on the famous Copacabana Beach. 

Barges shot off 12 straight minutes of fireworks as thousands of tourists on cruise ships witnessed the jamboree. 

Brazilian music greats Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethania and Ivete Sangalo held concerts. The country's biggest pop star, Anitta, was slated to take the stage after the fireworks. 

Fireworks explode over Rio.
Fireworks explode over RioImage: Erica Martin/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa/picture alliance
Fireworks explode off Copacabana beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro
Revelers celebrating New Year at Copacabana BeachImage: Bruna Prado/AP Photo/picture alliance
January 1, 2025

New York City welcomes the New Year

Tens of thousands of people in New York's Times Square cheered as they were showered with confetti marking the arrival of New Year's Day at midnight.

As the sparkling purple ball dropped heralding the coming of 2025, people in the New York City square and up and down the US East Coast hugged and kissed, exchanging hope and optimism for the year ahead.

Confetti is thrown over Times Square during the annual New Year's Eve celebration
Confetti is thrown over Times Square during the annual New Year's Eve celebration,Image: Heather Khalifa/AP Photo/picture alliance
January 1, 2025

In Pictures: It is not all firework displays

The Allendale tar barrel men carry the burning whiskey barrels on their heads
The Tar Barl Festival has been a part of Allendale's New Year celebration for at least 160 years. Men carry burning barrels filled with tar, sawdust, and kindling on their heads to the town square for a bonfire in the northern England village's town squareImage: Scott Heppell/AP/picture alliance
Dancers dressed in lion costumes et fire to the papers written 2025 on the sand.
Traditional dancers with torches dance around the burning papers and play traditional instruments as they celebrate the New Year's eve in Lompoul, 180 kilometers from Dakar, SenegalImage: Cem Ozdel/Anadolu/picture alliance
Armenians light candles during New Year's Eve mass in Tehran, Iran
Armenians in Tehran celebrate the New Year with a mass at the Holy Gregor Losavritch Armenian Church in IranImage: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu/picture alliance
Tschechien Nachod 2024 | Mutige Schwimmer verabschieden altes Jahr in eiskalter Metuje
Swimmers in Nachod, Czech Republic, braved the cold waters of the Metuje river in a traditional New Year’s Eve dipImage: David Tanecek/CTK/picture alliance
January 1, 2025

New Zealand man drives into two police officers, killing one

A man drove into two New Zealand police officers as they patrolled on foot during the early hours of New Year's Day.

One officer was killed, and another seriously injured another, the country's police chief said.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged over the incident shortly after it happened at around 02:00 local time (14:00 CET).

The attack happened in a downtown area of the South Island city of Nelson, close to the street where the city's New Year's Eve celebrations had concluded around an hour prior. 

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said the female officer killed was Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming, who had been on the force for 38 years.

Chambers condemned the "senseless act of an individual who appears to have been determined to cause harm," although he did not suggest a motive.

The suspect will appear in court on Friday.

January 1, 2025

Trump celebrates new year at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump looks on as President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party
Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-LagoImage: Evan Vucci/dpa/AP/picture alliance

US President-elect Donald Trump is attending a New Year's Eve Party at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The black-tie gala was attended by billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk, Senator Ted Cruz, and other supporters.

Trump also thought 2025 would be a "great year" and "we're going to do fantastically well as a country."

"There's a whole light over the whole world, not just our country. They're a lot of happy people," Trump said of recent weeks.

Asked about his resolutions for the new year, Trump said, "I just want everybody to be happy, healthy and well."

Trump later took the stage to briefly address the crowd ringing in the new year at Mar-a-Lago and promised "to do a great job as your president."

January 1, 2025

Von der Leyen has 'determination to deliver' in 2025

In a New Year's message, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said 2025 brings "new hope and determination to deliver."

"From economic strength to security, defense and global partnerships, my team and I are ready to roll up our sleeves to work for stronger Europe, at home and abroad," she promised on social media. 

DW's Bernd Riegert wrote the new EU leadership in Brussels will have a lot on its plate in 2025. It will need to confront the challenges without a strong Franco-German alliance.

Read more: What lies ahead for the EU in 2025?

January 1, 2025

In pictures: Celebrations as clock strikes midnight

People gather at Times Square to watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve
People waitTimes Square in New York City,to watch the ball drop at midnightImage: Jeenah Moon/REUTERS
Dresden welcomed the arrival of 2025 with fireworks
Fireworks light up the sky in Dresden, GermanyImage: Robert Michael/dpa/picture alliance

 

A reveller spins burning-steel wool to spread sparks of fire during the New Year's celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya
A reveller spins burning-steel wool to spread sparks of fire during the New Year's celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya Image: Thomas Mukoya/REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an event to celebrate the New Year, in Pyongyang
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrate the New Year, in PyongyangImage: KCNA/REUTERS
