New Year's Eve live: World ushers in 2025

New Year's Eve live: World ushers in 2025December 31, 2024
- Cities around the world welcome 2025
- Chancellor Scholz uses NYE speech to call on Germans to go vote in upcoming election
Busy night expected for Germany's firefighters
Fire brigades in Germanyare preparing for a busy New Year’s Eve due to the private use of fireworks.
Karl-Heinz Banse, president of the German Fire Brigade Association, told the dpa news agency that the use of fireworks would contribute to the heightened workload, but he rejected calls for a nationwide ban on private fireworks.
"I am in favor of those who say that fireworks should only be set off where it is not dangerous," Banse said.
Banse highlighted the dangers posed by the improper use of fireworks, including people shooting rockets from their hands or using fireworks imported from countries with less stringent safety standards, which could result in serious injuries.
In Berlin, it is only permitted to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve from 18:00 until the following morning at 07:00 local time.
Chancellor Scholz calls for Germans to vote, repsonds to Musk in NYE speech
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for Germans to vote in the upcoming snap elections in February as immigration and the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) continue to be on the country’s agenda.
"I appeal to you today: Please go vote," Scholz said in his traditional New Year's Eve address.
Scholz also called for cohesion and solidarity in society following the Christmas market attack in the city of Magdeburg.
"How can one insane criminal cause so much suffering?" Scholz said.
The German chancellor also spoke about foreign influence on the elections after billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of social media network X, endorsed the far-right AfD and called for Scholz to resign following the Magdeburg attack.
The future of Germany "will not be decided by the owners of social media channels," Scholz said.
World getting ready for 2025
Cities around the world are getting ready for New Year’s Eve with celebrations highlighting local cultures and traditions.
New Zealand is set to welcome 2025 in about two hours, 18 hours before New York City. In Auckland, the country’s largest city, thousands are expected to attend the celebrations downtown or climb the city’s ring of volcanic peaks to watch the fireworks.
Two hours later, Australia will see the start of 2025. More than a million people are expected at Sydney Harbor for the traditional fireworks, with pop star Robbie Williams leading a singalong.
In South Korea, celebrations were cut back or canceled due to the country’s national mourning period following the Jeju Air plane crash that killed 179 people.
London, Rio de Janeiro and New York will all mark the beginning of 2025 with celebrations across town.
