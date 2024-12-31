New Year's Eve live: World ushers in 2025

Skip next section Hevay snow causes flight cancelations in Japan

12/31/2024 December 31, 2024 Hevay snow causes flight cancelations in Japan

Heavy snow in Japan’s northern region canceled dozens of flights as millions of families were returning home to spend New Year’s Eve with their loved ones.

More than 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of snow has fallen in some areas of the northernmost island of Hokkaido since Monday.

Japan Airlines said it scrapped 42 flights, affecting 6,398 passengers, by early afternoon, with all of the flights being to or from Hokkaido.

Japan’s other airline, ANA, also canceled 14 flights due to the rough weather in the north.