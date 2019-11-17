New Year's Eve — How to make resolutions for the new year

There is certainly no lack of good ideas for 2020: slimming down, drinking less alcohol, meditating more often, and so on and so forth. Wait a minute! Aren't the resolutions you had this past year, and the year before that (and before that, and before that) amazingly similar to the new ones? Indeed! Perhaps they're even exactly the same.
No surprise! The enthusiasm with which we start each new year is a bit like the fireworks on New Year's Eve: After a loud bang and bright flash, everything soon fizzles out. Eventually, the inner culprit takes control again. And so the misery repeats itself year after year. But it doesn't have to be that way. If you take a few things to heart, 2020 could actually be a good year for you.
1. One after another
"The biggest mistake you can make is to do too many things at once," says psychologist Mario Schuster. If you not only want to stop smoking, but also ban sweets from your diet and finally start jogging, you're bound to overtax yourself.
"To break old habits, we need willpower," explains Schuster. But nobody has that in abundance. Pursuing several goals at the same time therefore also means that our willpower has to be multi-tracked — and thus is quickly used up. In the end, we don't get anywhere.
"There's nothing to be said against changing several habits," says the psychologist. "The important thing is to take things one step at a time."
2. It must be fun
So now we have to pick out a resolution on which we can concentrate fully. But which one? They're all reasonable and sensible, after all. The answer sounds simple: "It must be fun. We need a positive approach to the change we want to make," says Schuster.
"I have to stop smoking" and "I want to stop smoking" may differ only marginally in terms of language. From a psychological point of view, however, it is crucial for the long-term success of a project whether we have to, or want to, do something.
3. Remain realistic
Those who spent most of their free time lying on the couch in 2019 and have now made a plan to go jogging for an hour four times a week in 2020 are setting the bar extremely high. Most likely too high.
A proven couch potato can be proud if he or she manages to get up even twice. Even if it's only for half an hour. "Regularity is more important than duration and intensity," explains psychologist Schuster. After all, the point is to establish sport as a new habit. Those who don't immediately overtax themselves to the point of exhaustion also have a better chance of retaining the fun (see point 3), and thus also their good intentions.
4. Be accountable
The resolution has been selected and has taken shape. "Now it may be helpful to tell a few people about it," says the psychologist. Because it strengthens the commitment and provides accountability. A promise that we make alone in a quiet little room is broken more quickly than one we make out loud.
5. Do not despair
2020 is underway and we are managing to stick to our good intentions. But then it comes, the first motivation hole — and with it the longing for a cigarette. On top of that, the gravitational force of the couch has never been greater! So we give in, lie down and have a smoke. What now?
"Under no circumstances should you condemn yourself for it," warns Schuster. Because that would quickly derail the entire project. Setbacks are always possible and perhaps even probable. And they are okay!
Instead, the focus should be on feelings of success — no matter how small they may seem. This strengthens our self-efficacy, explains Schuster. "Self-efficacy means the conviction of a person to be able to create something by his or her own efforts." Those who maintain this belief in themselves do not throw in the towel so quickly.
6. Better no resolution at all than a bad resolution
Even good resolutions can be bad — when they're difficult to integrate into our lives, or when the driving force is an "I must" and not "I want."
When we then fail spectacularly, and self-condemnation has completely killed our self-efficacy, we must realize that even the best resolution is not automatically good. And that, in some cases, we are better off starting the New Year without any good resolutions.
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
1: Avoid / relieve stress
The Germans' top resolution is to chill out. According to a national representative survey by health insurance company DAK Gesundheit, 64% said it was one of their goals for 2020. While we could have picked a photo of someone banging their head on a desk loaded with files to illustrate a really stressful situation, we thought we'd give you a good start instead, with this cute kitten.
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
2: Spend more time with family / friends
Once again a year has gone by. You have to cram too many dinners and parties at the end of the year in a last-minute attempt to claim you haven't completely lost touch with your loved ones. But next year, you'll see each other more often, that's for sure. That's how Germans feel about it, too. It's the country's second favorite resolution: 64% have it on their list for 2020.
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
3. Be more environmentally friendly
Greta Thunberg's school strike for climate movement definitely got the Germans thinking they should at least try to do more for the environment. Contributing to climate protection and being more environment-friendly wasn't even among their top 12 resolutions last year, but 64% of the survey participants now had it on their list for 2020.
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
4: Be more active / do more sports
Another worldwide classic. In Germany, 56% of the people polled said they'd get moving in 2020. While a widespread attitude towards New Year's resolutions is that most people don't stick to their program for very long, every second German in the poll (54%) said they usually hang in there for at least four months.
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
5: Find time for self
And some resolutions might be more fun to keep than jogging in the winter... Just picture yourself by the sea, with nothing else to do than centering yourself with those cool mindfulness exercises you read about back in 2019 on your smartphone in the crowded subway on the way to work. Yes, 53% of Germans hope to be in exactly that spot in 2020 — or at least find a little more time for themselves.
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
6: Eat healthier food
Low-sodium, low-fat, low-carb, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, paleo, organic or raw food: There are plenty of trendy labels out there, but you can also simply improve your eating habits without following a strict diet. Just keep it fresh and colorful. That's what 53% of Germans plan on doing in 2020.
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
7: Lose weight
Another classic resolution. While eating healthy food and working out could well lead to shedding extra pounds, 36% of the poll respondents were honest about what they ultimately wanted to achieve in 2020: slim down. Keeping a journal might help you track your weight loss: "Diet Day 1: I have removed all the bad food from the house... It was delicious."
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
8: Save more money
While the Germans' reputation for being thrifty is legendary, OECD data shows that people from 12 other countries actually squirrel away more of their gross household income, including in Europe the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway. Nearly one third of the polled Germans (31%) want to live up to the stereotype and put more money aside in 2020.
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
9: Spend less time on the internet
There's a growing body of scientific evidence showing how the internet stimulates the same neurotransmitters as addictive drugs — especially through the micro-feedback one gets through social media. Time to put the smartphone down. That's what 27% of Germans plan to do in 2020. This trend is even stronger among young people aged 14-29: 47% of them hope to spend more time offline.
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
10: Watch less TV
Arguments to help the 20% of Germans who want to stop zapping: You'll find more time for your family, friends and yourself, or to prepare healthy meals and work out, which is the best way to relieve stress anyway. You might save money by canceling all your pay-TV subscriptions. And if you don't compensate by watching more Youtube, you'll cover a good chunk of your New Year's goals.
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
11: Drink less alcohol
Germany and beer, the old cliché. It does remain the world's fourth top beer-drinking country after the Czech Republic, Namibia and Austria, so there's something to it. Now, 15% of Germans said they want to drink less alcohol as of 2020, so we'll have to wait and see if that has any kind of impact on the country's ranking. After all, Poland isn't too far behind.
12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020
12: Stop smoking
Despite the well-known health risks, nearly every fourth German smokes. Now 11% of the people polled said they were planning on (trying to) stop in 2020. Just as many had it on their list of resolutions in 2019. As studies have also found that quitting smoking is the most difficult resolution to keep, that might well end up on their list of resolutions again in 2021.
Author: Elizabeth Grenier