New Year's Eve digest: COVID cloud looms over celebrations

The last day of the year on Friday will herald muted celebrations in some countries due to COVID-related restrictions, while other nations are still pressing ahead with festivities such as fireworks and gatherings.

A year that began with a race to get vaccinated, has ended with reluctant Europeans taking to the streets to vent their anger over a possible mandate to get jabbed, while dozens of countries are still short of doses.

In some parts of the world, the festivities are going ahead as normal, whereas others have added restrictions, such as a ban on large gatherings and no fireworks, and some countries have even introduced curfews aimed at preventing large gatherings at midnight.

The best online events of New Year's Eve New Year's Eve in Times Square Despite the Omicron variant surge, the annual ball drop is taking place in Times Square in New York City. There are a number of different shows affiliated with it, the most popular being ABC’s "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" which celebrates its 50th year. Performers include Colombian star Karol G, as well as One Republic and Journey on the show which starts at 8pm ET.

The best online events of New Year's Eve A Miami celebration Miley Cyrus teams up with comedian Pete Davis for what promises to be an entertaining New Year’s eve special called "Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party" broadcast out of Miami. In addition to surprise guests, those on the lineup include Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. The show runs on NBC.com and Peacock for US viewers, from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EST on December 31.

The best online events of New Year's Eve A Viennese New Year's tradition It’s one of Europe’s classical music traditions — and one of the priciest tickets for those attending in person: The Vienna Philharmonic New Year’s concert. This year, conductor Daniel Barenboim will lead the historic ensemble in a program with waltzes and other danceable tunes by Johann Strauss and Carl Michael Ziehrer. It takes place at 2pm CET on January 1 and can be streamed online.

The best online events of New Year's Eve Kicking off 2022 with the Berlin Philharmonic Another leading orchestra is giving a concert to ring in 2022. Conducted by 32-year-old Israeli conductor Lahav Shani, it features violin soloist Janine Jansen. The orchestra presents works by Strauss, Ravel and Stravinsky and a violin concerto by Bruch. It can be streamed for a fee via the ensemble’s digital concert hall.

The best online events of New Year's Eve A K-Pop showcase Although K-pop superstars BTS won’t be doing a New Year’s show, fans of the genre can check out an online concert with groups from one of South Korea’s country’s biggest entertainment agencies, SM Entertainment. It includes performances by NCT, aespa, Super Junior, SHINee and more and can be streamed starting at 1pm PT (5am UTC) on January 1, 2022 on all of SMTown’s social media sites.

The best online events of New Year's Eve David Guetta in the UAE For those who prefer to dance the night away to tunes dropped by one of the world’s top DJs, the online concert by David Guetta is ideal. Similar to 2021 when he performed to an online audience in front of the Louvre in Paris, Guetta will present a streamed concert from the Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi that’s sure to be full of fancy pyrotechnics. It starts at 9pm CET on December 31 online.

The best online events of New Year's Eve Fancy fireworks in Australia Similar to NYC's Times Square extravaganza, the annual fireworks display in the Sydney Harbor is Australia's premiere New Year's Eve event. Crowds will be in attendance, although authorities have enoucouraged people to watch the spectacle online. It takes place at 9pm local time (AEDT). Author: Sarah Hucal



Here's a roundup of how the world is marking New Year's Eve

Oceania

The continent of Oceania will be the first to usher in the new year.

At 11 a.m. GMT (1200 CET) the Pacific island nations of Tonga and Samoa, along with New Zealand, will enter into 2022.

The Australian city of Sydney, where the customary fireworks display at the Harbor Bridge and Opera House will go ahead as planned, will follow an hour later.

Despite a surge in coronavirus cases, queues began forming at vantage points around the harbor early in the morning to get a good view of the proceedings that lie ahead.

Vaccination and the use of masks will not be mandatory to attend, organizers said.

Asia

In China, the Shanghai government has put a stop to events going ahead, such as an annual light show along the Huangpu River.

There were no plans for celebrations in Beijing, either, where popular temples have been closed or had limited access since mid-December.

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world Sydney, Australia Unlike last year, Sydney planned to put on a public fireworks display against the backdrop of the famous Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. The spectacle can be admired from 30 vantage points. Admission to these, however, is only permitted for ticket holders. Organizers are urging revelers to get fully vaccinated.

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world United Arab Emirates David Guetta's New Year's Eve music performance at the Louvre Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned, although authorities recently imposed tougher pandemic restrictions. A laser show and fireworks display will be staged at Dubai's Khalifa Tower. There is no limit on how many people may attend, though guests must register online.

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world Moscow Russia has shied away from adopting strict pandemic measures despite consistently high caseloads. As such, Muscovites can enjoy a carefree New Year's Eve. An ice rink and fair have been set up on Moscow's Red Square, and a fireworks display will ring in 2022. Across the city, restaurants and nightclubs are open.

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world Prague Authorities are permitting private gatherings of up to 50 people. Restaurants are open, though at limited capacity, with no more than four guests allowed at one table. Public celebrations will be off-limits to people who are unvaccinated or have not recovered from COVID-19. Fireworks are banned in Prague and other Czech cities.

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world Berlin This year, New Year's Eve fireworks are banned across Germany to prevent injuries and ease the burden on German hospitals. Outside gatherings are prohibited in certain regions and private celebrations may be attended by no more than 10 guests. To make up for a dearth in public festivities, The German broadcaster ZDF is airing a New Year's Eve special with Bonnie Tyler and Marianne Rosenberg.

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world Vienna, Austria Austrian authorities have introduced a nighttime curfew for bars and restaurants to help contain a recent surge in coronavirus cases. But that does not mean Austrians have to stay home, twiddling their thumbs on New Year's Eve. In keeping with tradition, the Vienna State Opera is staging "The Bat," an operetta by Johann Strauß. Other cultural events are being held as well.

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world Madrid, Spain Madrid has not imposed any serious restrictions for New Year's Eve. The president of Spain's capital region, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, said bans would prove ineffective and added that hospitalizations were stable. A large crowd is expected to gather on Madrid's Puerta del Sol square. Authorities have set a maximum limit of 7,000 revelers.

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world London London's traditional Trafalgar Square New Year's Eve festivities and riverside fireworks display have been canceled for the second year. Decision-makers imposed fresh restrictions after omicron cases began surging in mid-December. At least Big Ben will chime for the first time in four years, following extensive restoration work.

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world Rio de Janeiro Rio de Janeiro will go ahead with its world-famous fireworks show on Copacabana beach. The city will stage further firework displays in nine other locations. However, this year, partygoers will have to make do without stage shows. The city's mayor said large crowds outdoors posed almost no contagion risk.

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world New York This year, New York's traditional Times Square party will go ahead as usual, with revelers in attendance. Partygoers must, however, show that they are vaccinated and wear masks. Times Square will open later than usual, and fewer guest will be admitted. The celebrations will be broadcast on television and streamed online. Author: Sophie Dissemond



Europe

Germany, which has recently reintroduced contact restrictions, has banned fireworks for the second year in a row in an attempt to prevent large gatherings, but also to ease the burden on hospitals, which regularly have to treat injuries resulting from pyrotechnic accidents.

A majority of Germans support the ban, according to a YouGov poll carried out for the news agency DPA, but that hasn't stopped some citizens trying to circumvent the restriction by traveling to neighboring Denmark and Poland to stock up on fireworks.

Watch video 02:00 Germans swarm Denmark to buy fireworks

Africa

In South Africa, the first country to report the omicron variant of the coronavirus, a midnight-to-4:00 am curfew was lifted to allow the New Year's celebrations to go ahead.

Citizens in Morocco, however, have not been afforded such an opportunity, with a ban on festivities and a nightly curfew in place.

Americas

New York City prepared to herald in 2022 as it revives the city's annual event in Times Square, even as public health officials cautioned Friday against unbridled celebrations amid a surge in COVID infections.

The United States' most populous city said it would limit the number of citizens it lets into Times Square to witness a 6-ton ball, encrusted with crystals, descend above a crowd of around 15,000 people. The number of spectators is far fewer than the many tens of thousands of revelers who usually descend on the world-famous square for the occasion.

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, festivities that include fireworks and usually bring some three million people to Copacabana Beach, will go ahead.

jsi/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)