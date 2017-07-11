New Year's Eve 2020 around the world +++ live updates +++

- Most NYE celebrations will be watched from home, if they haven't already been canceled

- Millions are in lockdown as recent waves of COVID infections continue to take their toll

- Many are eager to see the end of 2020, a year in which COVID-19 killed over 1.7 million people

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

11:00 In New Zealand, where the spread of the virus has successfully been held in check, festivities were a more or less normal affair.

Crowds gathered to watch firework displays in Auckland and in other cities across the country.

The national broadcaster NZTV reported that 488 people were lucky enough to leave quarantine just in time to take part in the celebration.

Fiji and several other Pacific islands also entered the new year.

10:00 Samoa and part of Kiribati were the first to welcome the new year and bid farewell to the tumultuous 12 months that saw the global coronavirus pandemic, worldwide protests and a US president refusing to concede defeat.

Despite being relatively untouched by the coronavirus pandemic — the country recorded its first case in mid-November — public fireworks displays were canceled and foreign tourists were not allowed to enter.

The island nation saw heavy storms and flooding in 2020 and enters 2021 as the planet continues to warm and water levels continue to rise.

This is the ninth year that Samoa is first to reach January 1 after moving across the international dateline in order to be closer to its biggest trading partners of New Zealand and Australia.

Unusual time zones around the world One nation, one time zone In an effort to promote unity after taking power in China in 1949, the Communist Party abolished all the country's time zones to make just one — Beijing Time (GMT/UTC+ 8 hours). It means that people in the far west of the country, such as the Xinjiang province, must get up earlier than their body clocks might want. Some set their clocks back two hours, something at times viewed as disloyal.

Unusual time zones around the world Night owls Spain's late-night lifestyle may have more to do with a historic decision than with Latin temperament. Dictator Francisco Franco stayed neutral (at least on paper) during World War II. But in a show of solidarity with Hitler in 1940, he switched from GMT to Central European Time — in line with Nazi Germany. That's why the sun rises and sets much later in Spain, and life is a little later, too.

Unusual time zones around the world Shaking off the past North Korea changed its timekeeping in 2015, at a time of high tension in the region. The reason given though, was more historic. Pyongyang wanted to extinguish a vestige of Japanese colonialism. Both Koreas had been using the same time zone as when Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Unusual time zones around the world Daring to be different Nepal is also a little strange in its measure of time, choosing to be 15 minutes ahead of neighboring India and five hours, 45 minutes ahead of GMT. The idea was to distinguish the relatively small Himalayan country from India, and generate a feeling of national pride in being different.

Unusual time zones around the world Save power, get 'more future' In 2016, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called for all clocks to be move forward by 30 minutes — four hours behind GMT. The move reversed a time-change introduced by predecessor Hugo Chavez in 2007. The idea was that an extra bit of daylight would reduce the amount of electricity needed. It was even given a positive spin with the tag "half an hour more future."

Unusual time zones around the world The long jump The biggest single leap in time change must go to the Pacific country of Samoa, which jumped a full day across the International Dateline in 2011. The island nation went from 21 hours behind Sydney Time to three hours ahead. The decision aimed to break with the legacy of a 19th century king, who had wanted his islands more aligned with America, and improve ties with Australia and New Zealand. Author: Richard Connor



