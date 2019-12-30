+++ New Year's 2020 around the world - live updates +++

Refresh the page for live updates. All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

11:00 New Zealand and Fiji kicked off their celebrations just an hour behind Samoa. Thousands gathered around Auckland's Sky Tower to watch the countdown to midnight fireworks in the New Zealand capital.

This year marked one of the most challenging periods for the island nation. The Christchurch mosque shootings in March which left 51 dead and 49 injured, shocked the southwestern Pacific island nation of about 4.8 million people, along with the world, and forced it to reckon with a new wave of hate and access to firearms.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won global praise for her swift response to the shootings and efforts to tighten gun ownership laws. Later in the year, on December 9, New Zealand was shaken again after the volcanic Whakaari/White Island erupted, leaving 19 dead and 28 injured.

10:45 If you're wondering what the hottest global spots to ring in the New Year are, check out this list of the best places to party for New Year's Eve 2020.



Great party places for New Year's Eve 2020 Montreal Dressed warmly, the fireworks at the harbor in Montreal, Canada, are a delight. Even if you don't have it all to yourself: up to 70,000 people attend every year. Ice skating and a snowshoe hike are also part of the New Year's Eve party in Quebec's largest city. To warm up, you can spend the rest of the night dancing in the city's many clubs.

Great party places for New Year's Eve 2020 Dubai Even if the Islamic New Year is not celebrated until August 20, 2020: In Dubai they traditionally have a blast on Western New Year's Eve. On the beach, in a luxury resort or anywhere else in the city — the view of the fireworks is certain everywhere. It is the largest pyrotechnics show in the region, and it goes off simultaneously at several hundred locations in the city.

Great party places for New Year's Eve 2020 Rio de Janeiro Go to Brazil for New Year's Eve? Absolutely! On Copacabana in Rio it gets romantic at midnight: Fireworks sparkle over the sea, people throw flowers into the water and light candles. Samba is the rhythm of the beach parties. Those who wear white clothes, like the Brazilians do on New Year's night, can hope for peace and happiness in the New Year.

Great party places for New Year's Eve 2020 Berlin This party has become a classic among the New Year's Eve parties: More than a million people gather in Berlin between the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. Living up to its reputation of a party city, the celebrations continue on the street well after the midnight fireworks have died down.

Great party places for New Year's Eve 2020 London Oldie but Goldie: The New Year is welcomed in the British capital with Big Ben ringing from the Houses of Parliament. Then fireworks are set off over the Thames River. Those wishing for the best view of this spectacle should head to the London Eye, Europe's biggest Ferris wheel, but tickets are very hard to get.

Great party places for New Year's Eve 2020 Paris On the Champ de Mars and on the Place du Trocadero, there is none of the noise or nasty smells usually associated with fireworks. Instead, you can enjoy a light and laser show that elegantly illuminates the Eiffel Tower. On the Champs-Elysees, with a view of the Arc de Triomphe, Parisians and visitors gather to embrace and wish each other "Bonne annee."

Great party places for New Year's Eve 2020 Rome The meeting spot of Christians from around the world is the Piazza San Pietro, St. Peter's Square. They gather there on the last night of the year to wait for the Pope to arrive at St. Peter's Basilica, where he personally celebrates the New Year's Mass. Tickets for the service are free of charge, but usually run out quickly as there are only 10,000 available.

Great party places for New Year's Eve 2020 Prague Here, the fireworks launched from the surrounding hills illuminate the golden roofs of the Czech capital. The custom here is to cut an apple in half — if the pips form a star, then you are said to be in for good fortune in the coming year. If the pips form the shape of a cross, though, it might be a good idea to cut another apple in half.

Great party places for New Year's Eve 2020 Madrid There's a big party on the Puerta del Sol, the central square in the historical city center. In addition to sparkling wine, you should be sure to bring some grapes to the party. It is the tradition in Spain to eat a grape every time the bell chimes at midnight. Couples often feed each other with the grapes. It is said to bring luck in the New Year.

Great party places for New Year's Eve 2020 Geneva A slightly more expensive way to see in the New Year is by watching the fireworks while having a glass of champagne after a six-course meal on board a paddle-wheel steamer on Lake Geneva. The setting is very romantic, as the shores of the biggest French-Swiss lake are artistically lit when darkness descends. Author: Ille Simon, Frederike Müller



10:00 Samoa is the first country to ring in the end of a tumultuous decade marked by upheaval and protests around the world.

The Samoan capital of Apia was lit up with fireworks as residents and out-of-towners reveled in being the first to celebrate the start of 2020.

Eight years ago, Samoa moved west of the international dateline by removing December 30, 2011 from its calendar.

The Pacific island nation made the shift to match the time zones of its biggest trading partners, Australia and New Zealand. Its tropical neighbor Kiribati also rang in 2020 at the same time.

Unusual time zones around the world One nation, one time zone In an effort to promote unity after taking power in China in 1949, the Communist Party abolished all the country's time zones to make just one — Beijing Time (GMT/UTC+ 8 hours). It means that people in the far west of the country, such as the Xinjiang province, must get up earlier than their body clocks might want. Some set their clocks back two hours, something at times viewed as disloyal.

Unusual time zones around the world Night owls Spain's late-night lifestyle may have more to do with a historic decision than with Latin temperament. Dictator Francisco Franco stayed neutral (at least on paper) during World War II. But in a show of solidarity with Hitler in 1940, he switched from GMT to Central European Time — in line with Nazi Germany. That's why the sun rises and sets much later in Spain, and life is a little later, too.

Unusual time zones around the world Shaking off the past North Korea changed its timekeeping in 2015, at a time of high tension in the region. The reason given though, was more historic. Pyongyang wanted to extinguish a vestige of Japanese colonialism. Both Koreas had been using the same time zone as when Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Unusual time zones around the world Daring to be different Nepal is also a little strange in its measure of time, choosing to be 15 minutes ahead of neighboring India and five hours, 45 minutes ahead of GMT. The idea was to distinguish the relatively small Himalayan country from India, and generate a feeling of national pride in being different.

Unusual time zones around the world Save power, get 'more future' In 2016, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called for all clocks to be move forward by 30 minutes — four hours behind GMT. The move reversed a time-change introduced by predecessor Hugo Chavez in 2007. The idea was that an extra bit of daylight would reduce the amount of electricity needed. It was even given a positive spin with the tag "half an hour more future."

Unusual time zones around the world The long jump The biggest single leap in time change must go to the Pacific country of Samoa, which jumped a full day across the International Dateline in 2011. The island nation went from 21 hours behind Sydney Time to three hours ahead. The decision aimed to break with the legacy of a 19th century king, who had wanted his islands more aligned with America, and improve ties with Australia and New Zealand. Author: Richard Connor



Three hours ahead of midnight, Sydney, Australia, lit its first fireworks display at 9pm local time. The fireworks display in the New South Wales capital was an item of controversy in the weeks leading up to the end of the decade, amid a bushfire season that has ravaged the country, burning almost 1,000 homes and leaving 10 people dead.