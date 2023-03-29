  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Dokumentation "New Work - Die Zukunft der Arbeit"
Image: 3sat/real & fiction
Society

New Work - The Future of Working

1 hour ago

Greta and Jan Navel are living their dream: New Work. They’re salaried employees on a world trip by bus. They work wherever they can, at the camping table, in the café or beach bar.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Och9

They speak to their employer once a week on the phone.

Dokumentation
Image: 3sat/real & fiction

Many companies have radically modernized their working hours models. Hotel staff coordinator Tim Meckelholt sees his colleague Annemarie less frequently than before, but for longer. In the "25 hours-Hotels" in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, employees can choose between the classic five-day model or the new four-day model with longer working hours. The job application rate has increased by 200 per cent since the introduction of this new approach.

Dokumentation
Image: 3sat/real & fiction

Work-life blending instead of work-life balance - a model that merges private life and professional life: "If employees can integrate private things into their working day, this reduces their everyday stress and while at the same time strengthening their commitment to the company," says labor market expert Dr. Daniel Dettling.
 

Dokumentation
Image: 3sat/real & fiction



At mechanical engineering company Trumpf, this works thanks to flexible work time accounts for all and the consistent digitalization of the production process. Added to that, there’s an in-house kindergarten, gym, and laundry and ironing service, as well as health checks. 
 

Dokumentation
Image: 3sat/real & fiction


And if a baker’s working day begins at 6am instead of 2am - that’s also an example of New Work.  New working hours models and improved working conditions are also making this particular business more attractive to potential new recruits.

New Work doesn’t necessarily mean more money and greater freedom. It’s more about a mobile, flexible and self-determined working life with all its advantages and disadvantages.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 28.04.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 28.04.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 28.04.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 29.04.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 30.04.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 01.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 03.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

MON 01.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Wagner group soldier

Ukraine updates: Bakhmut battle 'badly damaged' Wagner group

Conflicts23 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Berlin Präsident William Ruto Kenia im DW-Interview

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Politics19 hours ago05:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

Health care workers standing in front of monitors and empty hospital beds

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

Health19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German, British and EU flags and crowds of people waiting for Charles at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

King Charles visits Germany in first trip abroad as monarch

King Charles visits Germany in first trip abroad as monarch

Society8 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Humza Yousaf in Edinburgh

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human RightsMarch 28, 202303:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade20 hours ago04:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Migration5 hours ago01:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage