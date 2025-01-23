  1. Skip to content
CatastropheUnited States of America

Thousands flee Hughes wildfire north of Los Angeles

January 23, 2025

A fire has broken out north of Los Angeles, with some 50,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings. The region is still reeling from a recent spate of deadly conflagrations.

Flames seen in hills
The Hughes Fire is burning in a mountainous area of Los Angeles CountyImage: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of Southern California residents have been told to leave their homes as a new wildfire broke out north of Los Angeles, spreading over nearly 41 square kilometers (16 square miles) within hours.

The blaze, dubbed the Hughes Fire, is burning near the popular recreation area around Lake Castaic, about 64 kilometers (40 miles) from the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires, which still have not been fully contained since they broke out on January 7.

Helicopter dropping water above flames
Helicopters have been deployed to help douse the blazeImage: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mass evacuation orders

More than 31,000 people have been told to evacuate, while a further 20,000 were in areas affected by evacuation warnings, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

There have been no immediate reports of properties destroyed by the new fire.

Part of Highway 5, a major transport route, was closed temporarily, while authorities said continuing winds were heightening the fire danger.

Flames burning behind emergency vehicles
Some 50,000 people are under evacuation orders or warningsImage: David Swanson/REUTERS

Two major blazes continue to burn

Firefighters have made progress in fighting two other wildfires in the Los Angeles area in recent days.

The Eaton Fire near Pasadena was said to be 95% contained as of Wednesday, while the Palisades Fire on the western edge of Los Angeles was nearly 70% under control.

More than 15,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged by the Eaton and Palisades blazes, which have also killed at least 28 people. More than 20 people are still unaccounted for.

Climate scientists say that human-induced climate change largely through the burning of fossil fuels is contributing to making such blazes more frequent and serious.

tj/nm (dpa, AP)

