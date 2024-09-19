New wave of Lebanon device explosions kills 20 people

ConflictsMiddle EastNew wave of Lebanon device explosions kills 20 peopleTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastAlyona Murashova09/19/2024September 19, 2024Lebanese health officials say at least 20 people have been killed in a second wave of explosions targeting walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah. The newest attack comes just a day after thousands of Hezbollah pagers exploded across Lebanon.https://p.dw.com/p/4kovOAdvertisement