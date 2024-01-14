  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIceland

New volcanic eruption in Iceland near Grindavik

Ben Dorman
January 14, 2024

A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, sending lava into a nearby town. Residents have already been evacuated from the small fishing town of Grindavik. While officials say lives are not in danger, molten rock is already setting homes ablaze.

