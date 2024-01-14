New volcanic eruption in Iceland near Grindavik

Nature and EnvironmentIcelandNew volcanic eruption in Iceland near GrindavikTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIcelandBen Dorman01/14/2024January 14, 2024A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, sending lava into a nearby town. Residents have already been evacuated from the small fishing town of Grindavik. While officials say lives are not in danger, molten rock is already setting homes ablaze.https://p.dw.com/p/4bEHuAdvertisement