New truce talks begin as dozens killed in Gaza

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesNew truce talks begin as dozens killed in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesDavid Shaw10/27/2024October 27, 2024With Iran yet to retaliate following Israel's attacks on its military sites, international interlocutors are attempting to restart truce talks for Gaza as the multifront conflict threatens to spread across the Middle East.https://p.dw.com/p/4mI4FAdvertisement