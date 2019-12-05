 New travel channel launched on YouTube | DW Travel | DW | 04.05.2020

Travel

New travel channel launched on YouTube

From Accra to San Francisco, from Berchtesgaden to Berlin — subscribe to the new YouTube channel DW Travel.

Check-in picture collage

DW Travel's YouTube channel is the perfect place to find inspiration for your next trip!

Are you always on the lookout for inspiration for interesting travel destinations? On the new YouTube channel DW Travel our presenters Lukas Stege and Nicole Frölich showcase exciting cities and regions in Germany. They show you famous sights and give insider tips.

In addition, locals all over the world present their home country in our "Meet a Local" playlist. Stroll through the alleys of Cartagena in Colombia together with a mobile bookseller, marvel at the salt cathedral of Zipaquirà with two sisters or visit the colorful market in Ghana's capital Accra with a globetrotter!

Competition

Subscribe to ourDW Travel YouTube channel!

The winner of the prize package which consists of a DW umbrella and a DW toiletries bag is: Alexei P. from Malta. Congratulations!

