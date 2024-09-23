New Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in

Anura Kumara Dissanayake is taking office as Sri Lanka attempts to stabilize itself in the wake of an economic crisis.

Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in on Monday as the president of Sri Lanka, a day after the island country's election commission announced his victory in presidential elections.

Dissanayake defeated incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had been appointed by parliament to take over as president during the height of Sri Lanka's 2022 economic collapse, and had imposed tough austerity policies.

Speaking after his oath ceremony in Columbo, Dissanayake said that he will "understand the complex task ahead and will work to meet the aspirations of people."

"I will work to inspire confidence of the people who did not vote for me," he added.

The 55-year-old leader of a once-marginal Marxist party beat 38 other candidates in the presidential elections.

He defeated opposition leader Sajith Premadasa by 1.27 million votes and became the ninth person to hold Sri Lanka's powerful executive presidency.

Premadasa is the son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was assassinated in office. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe finished third in the race for the presidential post.

Challenges ahead for Dissanayake

The presidential election holds significance, coming as Sri Lanka tries to stabilize after the massive 2022 economic crisis.

"We have deeply understood that we are going to get a challenging country," Dissanayake said after his oath ceremony.

"We don't believe that a government, a single party or an individual would be able to resolve this deep crisis."

I am not a magician, I am a common citizen," he added.

"I have strengths and limitations, things I know and things I don't ... my responsibility is to be part of a collective effort to end this crisis."

Following Dissanayake's swearing in ceremony, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned, clearing the way for Dissanayake to appoint a new prime minister and a cabinet.

One of the major challenges for Dissanayake will be to hold his promise of easing the austerity measures implemented by his predecessor Wickremesinghe under a relief agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

However, Wickremesinghe has cautioned changes made to the basics of the agreement could delay the release of a fourth tranche of nearly $3 billion (€2.6 billion).

