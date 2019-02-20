New snowslides hinder Nepal avalanche rescue

A rescue mission to find four South Korean climbers and three Nepali guides was put on hold Sunday as more avalanches descended on the popular Nepalese climbing track.

Officials announced Sunday that the missing individuals were believed to have been caught up in a snowslide.

Among the missing are two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s who came to Nepal for volunteer work, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. They are believed to be part of a small team of South Korean nationals who came to Nepal for volunteer work.

Five other South Korean members of the same team are said to be safe and seeking shelter in a lodge.

The Friday avalanche struck the famous Mount Annapurna circuit climbing route after rains and snow earlier in the week.

South Korea dispatched an emergency response team of two government workers and officials from an education body and a tourism agency

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the avalanche hit at an altitude of 3,230 meters (10,600 feet).

Meera Acharya, a Department of Tourism official, said around 200 trekkers have been rescued from other parts of the hiking trail by helicopter over the weekend, adding that the new, smaller avalanches would put rescuers at risk.

"Search and rescue efforts are underway but weather and snow in the area has made it difficult to make much progress," Mira Acharya from Nepal's tourism department told AFP.

Higher death rate than Everest

According to Yonhap, South Korea dispatched an emergency response team of two government workers and officials from an education body and a tourism agency to the capital Kathmandu to help with rescue operations.

A second rescue mission will be deployed once the snow and ice stops falling.

"The weather and snow got worse and, feeling it was becoming dangerous and difficult, they decided to turn. As they were heading back the avalanche hit," said Sherpa.

Family members of the missing South Koreans have arrived in Kathmandu alongside officials sent by Seoul to help with rescue efforts, Ang Dorjee Sherpa of the Korean Alpine Federation told AFP.

In a Facebook post, South Korean President Moon Jae-in promised to deliver the utmost efforts to find the missing hikers, Yonhap reported.

Annapurna is an avalanche-prone mountain range with a higher death rate than Everest. Thousands of trekkers visit the route every year.

South Korea is participating in a joint rescue operation with Nepal

