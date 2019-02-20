 New snowslides hinder Nepal avalanche rescue | News | DW | 19.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

New snowslides hinder Nepal avalanche rescue

Four South Korean hikers and three Nepali guides are believed to have been caught in a snowslide. New avalanches falling on the touristic trekking route has forced rescuers to halt their mission.

Climbers in the Himalayas

A rescue mission to find four South Korean climbers and three Nepali guides was put on hold Sunday as more avalanches descended on the popular Nepalese climbing track.

Officials announced Sunday that the missing individuals were believed to have been caught up in a snowslide.

Read more: Mini hydro plants power local businesses in Nepal's mountains

Among the missing are two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s who came to Nepal for volunteer work, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. They are believed to be part of a small team of South Korean nationals who came to Nepal for volunteer work.

Five other South Korean members of the same team are said to be safe and seeking shelter in a lodge.

The Friday avalanche struck the famous Mount Annapurna circuit climbing route after rains and snow earlier in the week.

South Korean rescue workers at airport

South Korea dispatched an emergency response team of two government workers and officials from an education body and a tourism agency

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the avalanche hit at an altitude of 3,230 meters (10,600 feet).

Meera Acharya, a Department of Tourism official, said around 200 trekkers have been rescued from other parts of the hiking trail by helicopter over the weekend, adding that the new, smaller avalanches would put rescuers at risk.

"Search and rescue efforts are underway but weather and snow in the area has made it difficult to make much progress," Mira Acharya from Nepal's tourism department told AFP.

Watch video 01:44

Everest climb to raise awareness about Sherpa guides

Read more: Project Possible: Nirmal Purja conquers all 14 eight-thousand-meter peaks

Higher death rate than Everest

According to Yonhap, South Korea dispatched an emergency response team of two government workers and officials from an education body and a tourism agency to the capital Kathmandu to help with rescue operations.

A second rescue mission will be deployed once the snow and ice stops falling.

"The weather and snow got worse and, feeling it was becoming dangerous and difficult, they decided to turn. As they were heading back the avalanche hit," said Sherpa.

Family members of the missing South Koreans have arrived in Kathmandu alongside officials sent by Seoul to help with rescue efforts, Ang Dorjee Sherpa of the Korean Alpine Federation told AFP.

In a Facebook post, South Korean President Moon Jae-in promised to deliver the utmost efforts to find the missing hikers, Yonhap reported.

Annapurna is an avalanche-prone mountain range with a higher death rate than Everest. Thousands of trekkers visit the route every year.

South Korean rescue workers congregate in a meeting

South Korea is participating in a joint rescue operation with Nepal

mvb/rc (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Mount Everest: Sherpa breaks own record after 24th climb

Kami Rita has extended his own record by successfully ascending the world's tallest mountain for the 24th time. The Nepalese Sherpa guide says he wants to climb the Everest one more time before retiring. (21.05.2019)  

Mount Everest on track for one of its deadliest years

A narrow window of good weather has led to deadly overcrowding on Mount Everest. Most of the 10 deaths this month occurred after climbers spent too much time in the "death zone." (25.05.2019)  

Project Possible: Nirmal Purja conquers all 14 eight-thousand-meter peaks

Nirmal Purja has conquered the world’s 14 highest peaks in the space of just six months. The Nepalese mountain climber pushed the boundaries of what is possible thanks to a strong team, bottled oxygen and determination. (29.10.2019)  

Mini hydro plants power local businesses in Nepal's mountains

Villages in Nepal's rural mountain regions are finally getting electricity access thanks to mini hydro plants designed to provide clean energy and improve livelihoods. (11.12.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Everest climb to raise awareness about Sherpa guides  

Nepal introduces Mount Everest climbing requirements  

Related content

Mount Everest wird gesäubert

Cleaning up Mount Everest – the world's highest rubbish dump 20.02.2019

Mount Everest has turned into a dumping ground as the growing numbers of climbers leave their trash behind on the mountain. DW reporter Jasvinder Sehgal visited base camp to meet the mountaineers cleaning up the mess.

Sherpa Kami Rita

Mount Everest: Sherpa breaks own record after 24th climb 21.05.2019

Kami Rita has extended his own record by successfully ascending the world's tallest mountain for the 24th time. The Nepalese Sherpa guide says he wants to climb the Everest one more time before retiring.

Sir Edmund Hillary neuseeländischer Bergsteiger

Peter Hillary: 'My father would have sighed' at Mount Everest mess 19.07.2019

This Saturday, Edmund Hillary, who became the first to scale Mount Everest in 1953, would have turned 100. Peter Hillary talks to DW about his father and what he might think about the current events on Everest.

Advertisement