Clare Richardson

01/02/2025 January 2, 2025

On New Year's Eve, A man plowed his pickup flying the ISIS flag through a crowd in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people. Soon afterwards, a man ignited his Tesla Cybertruck, packed with fuel and fireworks, in front of a Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Both are being investigated as possible terrorist attacks. Radicalization scholar Tahir Abbas puts them into context.