New Orleans suspect was US citizen, 'IS' flag found in truck

TerrorismUnited States of AmericaNew Orleans suspect was US citizen, 'IS' flag found in truck

At least 10 people were killed in a car-ramming incident now believed to have been a terrorist attack. A man drove a truck into crowds celebrating the New Year on New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street. DW's Benjamin Gruber has the latest.