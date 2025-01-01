  1. Skip to content
New Orleans suspect was US citizen, 'IS' flag found in truck

Benjamin Alvarez Gruber in Washington, DC | Melissa Chan
January 1, 2025

At least 10 people were killed in a car-ramming incident now believed to have been a terrorist attack. A man drove a truck into crowds celebrating the New Year on New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street. DW's Benjamin Gruber has the latest.

A young woman with a megaphone shouts next to a sign that reads "End all US aid to Israel!"

Will US student protests about Gaza subside?

While encampment protests have quieted down ahead of the summer break, divergent opinions about the conflict linger.
May 17, 2024
A woman looks through a selection of clothes in a charity shop

New York boutique provides migrants with free clothing

In New York's Little Shop of Kindness, migrants can find free clothing, shoes, toiletries and other supplies.
April 13, 2024
A wild hog with a baby in a swamp

Should we kill invasive species to protect the environment?

Feral hogs are wreaking havoc in Texas. Is shooting invasive species and serving them for dinner the best solution?
May 27, 2024
USA: The forgotten helpers of 9/11

After the 9/11 attacks, Jorge Roldan was one of the illegal workers who helped clean up Ground Zero.
September 18, 2021
The suspect of a stabbing rampage in the western German city of Solingen is escorted, with his head down, by police officers on his way to the Federal Public Prosecutor in Karlsruhe, Germany.

How does IS keep recruiting people — and who are they?

"Islamic State" has claimed responsibility for the Solingen attack. How does the group still recruit members?
August 29, 2024
An special police unit member is seen outside the Crocus City Hall, parts of which are engulfed in flames

Who are ISIS-K, the group that hit Russia?

The so-called "Islamic State" group first emerged in Afghanistan in 2014. DW takes a look at its background and goals.
March 25, 2024
The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, speaks during a video statement

How does Hamas fund its operations?

Hamas receives millions in global funding. The Counter Extremism Project's Hans-Jakob Schindler explains these sources.
November 14, 2023
