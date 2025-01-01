New Orleans: Suspect killed after deadly truck ramming

At least 10 people died and dozens were injured in New Orleans when a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Year's Eve. The driver has since been killed, and the FBI said an "Islamic State" flag was found in the vehicle.

New Orleans authorities on Wednesday announced 10 deaths and 35 injuries after "a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street."

"Get yourself away from the area," the city's public alert system announced early on January 1, with revelers still on the streets.

According to an FBI statement, he suspect was identified as 42-year-old Shamsud D.J., with a flag of Islamist group Islamic State (IS) having been recovered from his car. The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas said the suspected perpetrator has been killed.

"As we search for a motive, remember there is no making sense of evil," he said.

Biden says US 'will not tolerate' attacks

Mayor LaToya Cantrell told reporters she had been in touch with the White House. She also described the case as a "terrorist attack."

US President Joe Biden called the New Orleans mayor to offer "full federal support" after the attack, which the White House called "horrific."

"There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities," Biden said in a statement.

New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said the suspect had shot at police officers with a firearm from his vehicle, a pick-up truck, wounding two of them.

"Two of our officers have been shot. They are stable, and we will give you an update on them," she said.

She said "we do not want anyone on Bourbon Street today."

The attack took place on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans Image: ABC AFFILIATE WGNO via REUTERS

Kirkpatrick also said the FBI would be taking over the investigation "because of the nature and indices that we have on the scene."

FBI Special Agent Althea Duncan said that "improvised explosive devices" had been found on the scene, and that investigators were trying to establish if they were "viable."

The attack took place early on January 1, with revelers still on the streets Image: MATTHEW HINTON/AFP

President-elect Donald Trump connected the New Orleans attack to illegal immigration.

"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in the country... it turned out to be true," Trump posted on social media, adding that crime in the US is "at a level that nobody has even seen before."

The FBI data indicates that violent crime is in fact sharply down across the US.

Attack in vibrant heart of French Quarter

The incident took place on Bourbon Street at around 3:15 a.m. local time This is a popular tourist and social hotspot in the French Quarter of the city of roughly 360,000 people in the southern state of Louisiana.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry decried the "horrific act of violence" and invited others to join him and his wife in prayers for those affected. Like police, he asked all in the vicinity to avoid the area.

The New Orleans ramming is the latest attack in which a car was used as a weapon. Shortly before Christmas, an attack using a car at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killed five people and injured more than 200, drawing international attention.

