New Orleans: Several dead after vehicle plows into crowd

New Orleans: Several dead after vehicle plows into crowdJanuary 1, 2025
New Orleans authorities on Wednesday announced 10 deaths and 30 injuries after "a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street."
"There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by [New Orleans Emergency Medical Services] and 10 fatalities," the city's public alert system announced.
National broadcaster ABC also reported, citing a police spokesperson, that the strike had appeared to be intentional.
The incident took place on Bourbon Street at around 3:15 a.m. local time, various outlets reported. This is a popular tourist and social hotspot in the French Quarter of the city of roughly 360,000 people in the southern state of Louisiana.
Shortly before Christmas, an attack using a car at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killed five people and injured more than 200, drawing international attention.
This breaking news article will be updated.
msh/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)