New Orleans: Several dead after vehicle plows into crowd

Authorities in the US city of New Orleans said 10 people died and 30 more were injured when a vehicle drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street. The southern US city had been ringing in the New Year.

"There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by [New Orleans Emergency Medical Services] and 10 fatalities," the city's public alert system announced.

National broadcaster ABC also reported, citing a police spokesperson, that the strike had appeared to be intentional.

The incident took place on Bourbon Street at around 3:15 a.m. local time, various outlets reported. This is a popular tourist and social hotspot in the French Quarter of the city of roughly 360,000 people in the southern state of Louisiana.

Shortly before Christmas, an attack using a car at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killed five people and injured more than 200, drawing international attention.

This breaking news article will be updated.

