New Orleans: FBI probing terrorism after deadly truck attack

At least 15 people died and dozens were injured in New Orleans when a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Year's Eve. The driver has since been killed, and the FBI said an "Islamic State" flag was found in the vehicle.

New Orleans authorities on Wednesday announced 15 deaths and several injuries after "a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street."

"Get yourself away from the area," the city's public alert system announced early on January 1, with revelers still on the streets.

According to an FBI statement, the suspect was identified as a 42-year-old US army veteran, with a flag of Islamist group Islamic State (IS) having been recovered from his car.

The suspect was also carrying a potential improvised explosive device (IED). The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

The suspected perpetrator was killed during a shootout with police.

The FBI also said it doesn't believe the New Orleans attacker was "solely responsible" for the attack, indicating his accomplices may still be at large. They asked for the public's help in tracking down other suspects.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described the suspect as a "terrorist," while the FBI said "an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle," using another name for the Islamic State jihadist group, and saying it was looking into his links with such organizations.

Biden says US 'will not tolerate' attacks

US President Joe Biden called the New Orleans mayor to offer "full federal support" after the attack, which the White House called "horrific."

At a press conference at Camp David, Biden offered his condolences to the victims and their families, saying: "To all the families of those who were killed, to all those who were injured, to all the people in New Orleans who are grieving, I want you to know I grieve with you."

He added that the suspect had posted videos on social media shortly before the attack indicating that he had been inspired by extremist organization IS and expressed a "desire to kill."

With law enforcement continuing to search for possible co-conspirators, Biden said officials were probing whether the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas also on Wednesday evening was linked.

Suspect shot at police while attempting escape

New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said the suspect had shot at police officers with a firearm from his vehicle, a pick-up truck, wounding two of them.

"Two of our officers have been shot. They are stable, and we will give you an update on them," she said.

She said "we do not want anyone on Bourbon Street today."

Kirkpatrick also said the FBI would be taking over the investigation "because of the nature and indices that we have on the scene."

While "improvised explosive devices" had been found on the scene, investigators were still trying to establish if they were "viable," according to FBI Special Agent Althea Duncan.

The attack took place on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans Image: ABC AFFILIATE WGNO via REUTERS

President-elect Donald Trump connected the New Orleans attack to illegal immigration.

"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in the country... it turned out to be true," Trump posted on social media, adding that crime in the US is "at a level that nobody has even seen before."

The attack took place early on January 1, with revelers still on the streets Image: MATTHEW HINTON/AFP

The FBI data indicates that violent crime is in fact sharply down across the US.

Attack in vibrant heart of French Quarter

The incident took place on Bourbon Street at around 3:15 a.m. local time. This is a popular tourist and social hotspot in the French Quarter of the city of roughly 360,000 people in the southern state of Louisiana.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry decried the "horrific act of violence" and invited others to join him and his wife in prayers for those affected. Like police, he asked all in the vicinity to avoid the area.

Macron: 'New Orleans has been struck by terrorism'

"New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media platform X, posting in both French and English.

The New Orleans ramming is the latest attack in which a car was used as a weapon. Shortly before Christmas, an a Saudi-born psychiatrist used a car to kill five people and injure more than 200 at Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, drawing international attention.

