New Orleans attack: FBI conducts searches in Texas

Early in the morning of New Years' Day, a man rammed a car into a crowd in New Orleans' busy Canal and Bourbon Streets.

Sixteen people were killed, including the suspect, who died in a shootout with police.

US authorities believe the perpetrator may have held extreme Islamist beliefs.

The FBI field office in Texas, said it was conducting raids in the suspect's hometown of Houston.

Here's the latest on the aftermath of the deadly truck ramming in New Orleans: