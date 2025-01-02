New Orleans attack: FBI conducts searches in Texas

New Orleans attack: FBI conducts searches in TexasPublished January 2, 2025last updated January 2, 2025
What you need to know
Early in the morning of New Years' Day, a man rammed a car into a crowd in New Orleans' busy Canal and Bourbon Streets.
Sixteen people were killed, including the suspect, who died in a shootout with police.
US authorities believe the perpetrator may have held extreme Islamist beliefs.
The FBI field office in Texas, said it was conducting raids in the suspect's hometown of Houston.
Here's the latest on the aftermath of the deadly truck ramming in New Orleans:
China offers condolences
Chinese foreign affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning told repoters that Beijing was "shocked" by the "violent attack" in New Orleans.
"China always opposes any violent and terrorist acts targeting civilians," she said, adding, that "we mourn the victims, and express our sympathy to their families and those injured.
World leaders such as France's Emmanuel Macron, the UK's Keir Starmer, and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy have also expressed their sympathies over the incident.
Ford CEO: Car company is cooperating with law enforcement
"We are deeply saddened by this violent attack. Our hearts go out to the victims and injured, their families and the emergency responders," said Jim Farley, the CEO of US auto giant Ford.
A Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck was the vehicle used in the attack.
"Ford is, and will continue to work in full cooperation with authorities," Farley wrote on social media site X.
Authorities have said that the suspect rented the truck via the Turo car-sharing app and drove it from Texas to New Orleans.
FBI executing searches in Texas, "other states"
The Texas field office for the FBI confirmed that they were executing a search in the suspected perpetrator's hometown of Houston.
"At this time, no arrests have been made, and FBI personnel will be at the scene for several more hours," the bureau wrote on X, adding that specialized units such as SWAT teams and bomb squads were also participating.
Investigators said that they were also conducting simultaneous searches in New Orleans, Louisiana and "other states."
The 42-year-old suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, is believed to have been a former IT specialist with the US army and a convert to Islam. A flag of the "Islamic State"(IS) terror group was found in his car.
The suspect died in a shootout with police after ramming a car into a crowdof New Years' revellers at about 3:15 am local time on January 1. Fifteen people were killed and dozens injured.
es/wd (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)