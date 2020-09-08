New opening of the National Museum in Oslo

Also on Euromaxx:

White asparagus - why do Germans love it so much?

Germans are crazy about white asparagus, but many foreigners find it odd. Euromaxx reporter Brant Dennis from Australia tries to get to the bottom of the phenomenon and gets involved with harvesting.

Schloss Elmau : Hideaway for the G7-Summit

Castle hotel with Alp views: The G7-Summit will take place at Schloss Elmau in Bavaria at the end of June. Is it the second time after 2015 that the world of politics will gather here. A look behind the scenes.

The silk weavers of Lyon

The craft of silk weaving has a long tradition in Lyon, France, but in the meantime the old craft is threatening to die out there. However, some weaving mills still produce precious silk fabrics today.

Art out of flotsam: the miniatures of Kirsty Elson

British artist Kirsty Elson can’t pass up what washes up on the beach. She is always on the lookout for material for her art. Washed-up flotsam inspires her to create original miniatures.

Broadcasting Hours:

