New on DW: Afrimaxx - Modern African Lifestyle

Afrimaxx - a celebration of contemporary African lifestyle. From global names to up-and-coming innovators, Afrimaxx explores how their modern take on the traditional is putting Africa on the world map.
The weekly lifestyle magazine searches for inspiration and innovation in all areas of popular culture – from fashion and design through to architecture, art, food and travel. The focus is on outstanding individuals doing extraordinary things on the African continent. Afrimaxx showcases contemporary lifestyle for a young, emergent pan-African target group: inspiring, motivating, future-oriented.
The magazine presents creatives in their home nations; visiting renowned designers, musicians, architects who are leaving their mark on the young continent. From well-known brands through to ambitious start-ups – every week “Afrimaxx” (from 5 August 2022) seeks out the continent’s best design and lifestyle innovations. The program is a co-production between DW and "Arena Holding" in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The format, presented by South African top model Ayanda Thabethe, curates a pan-African cultural mosaic for a young, emergent target group by showcasing the innovation and creativity of Africa’s many diverse nations. With “Afrimaxx“, DW illustrates lifestyle and trends from countries south of the Sahara, presenting Africa as a cosmopolitan, modern and aspirational continent.
Topics of the first edition:
Telling African stories through furniture
South African furniture designers Mpho Vackier and Sifiso Shange are telling African stories through furniture. Each on his very own way.
Matatus: Graffiti on wheels by Mohammed Kartar
Matatus, these are the Nigerian cab buses, which are often equipped with LED color TVs and huge boomboxes. Graffiti artist Mohammed Kartar aka Mohagrafix is the Master of Matatu design.
An architect on a mission: Francis Kéré
For Francis Kéré, born in Burkina-Faso, architecture is more than just creating buildings. As the first architect from Africa he has won the Pritzker Price in 2022.
Akpeteshie: The trendy drink from Ghana
Akpeteshie serves as a reminder of Ghana’s tenacity to hold onto certain facets of it’s culture against imperial odds. Once banned by the British, today the drink is very popular in Ghana.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 05.08.2022 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 06.08.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 07.08.2022 – 01:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 24.07.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3