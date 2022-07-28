New on DW: Afrimaxx - Modern African Lifestyle

The weekly lifestyle magazine searches for inspiration and innovation in all areas of popular culture – from fashion and design through to architecture, art, food and travel. The focus is on outstanding individuals doing extraordinary things on the African continent. Afrimaxx showcases contemporary lifestyle for a young, emergent pan-African target group: inspiring, motivating, future-oriented.

The magazine presents creatives in their home nations; visiting renowned designers, musicians, architects who are leaving their mark on the young continent. From well-known brands through to ambitious start-ups – every week “Afrimaxx” (from 5 August 2022) seeks out the continent’s best design and lifestyle innovations. The program is a co-production between DW and "Arena Holding" in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The format, presented by South African top model Ayanda Thabethe, curates a pan-African cultural mosaic for a young, emergent target group by showcasing the innovation and creativity of Africa’s many diverse nations. With “Afrimaxx“, DW illustrates lifestyle and trends from countries south of the Sahara, presenting Africa as a cosmopolitan, modern and aspirational continent.

Topics of the first edition:

Telling African stories through furniture

South African furniture designers Mpho Vackier and Sifiso Shange are telling African stories through furniture. Each on his very own way.

Matatus: Graffiti on wheels by Mohammed Kartar

Matatus, these are the Nigerian cab buses, which are often equipped with LED color TVs and huge boomboxes. Graffiti artist Mohammed Kartar aka Mohagrafix is the Master of Matatu design.

An architect on a mission: Francis Kéré

For Francis Kéré, born in Burkina-Faso, architecture is more than just creating buildings. As the first architect from Africa he has won the Pritzker Price in 2022.

Akpeteshie: The trendy drink from Ghana

Akpeteshie serves as a reminder of Ghana’s tenacity to hold onto certain facets of it’s culture against imperial odds. Once banned by the British, today the drink is very popular in Ghana.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

