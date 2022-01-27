 New omicron variant BA.2 is spreading quickly | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 27.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

New omicron variant BA.2 is spreading quickly

A new subtype of the omicron coronavirus variant is spreading in Denmark, the UK, India, Sweden and many other countries. The exact impact of the genome mutations is still unclear.

Illlustration: A globe in the form of a coronavirus

The omicron subtype BA.2 has been detected in more than 40 countries worldwide

We already know from the first omicron variant BA.1 that it is significantly more contagious than earlier coronavirus variants. Now a subtype, BA.2, has emerged. At least 400 people have been infected with it during the first 10 days of January in the United Kingdom, and it has already been detected in more than 40 other countries worldwide.

Most detections in Denmark

The PANGO directory of coronaviruses, which is regularly updated by scientists from the universities of Oxford, Edinburgh and Cambridge, lists Denmark as the most affected area, with 79% of the cases detected so far.

It is followed by the UK (6%), India (5%), Sweden (2%) and Singapore (2%). However, it should be noted that detection of the subtype depends on the ability of individual health care systems to sequence PCR tests.

Danger posed by omicron BA.2 still unknown

The rapid spread of the new subtype suggests it could be even more contagious than the original omicron variant. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has classified BA.2 as a "variant under surveillance."

A graph with the names of various coronavirus variants and where they first appeared

"It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge as the pandemic goes on," said Meera Chand, incident director at UKHSA. "Our continued genomic surveillance allows us to detect them and assess whether they are significant."

For subtype BA.2, that analysis is still underway.

"So far, there is insufficient evidence to determine whether BA.2 causes more severe illness than omicron BA.1," said Chand.

Vaccination remains important in face of new mutations

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the emergence of the new variant shows the continued importance of vaccination. "I encourage you to give yourself and your loved ones the best protection possible and get boosted now," he said.

French epidemiologist Antoine Flahault told the French news agency AFP: "What surprised us is the rapidity with which this sub-variant, which has been circulating to a great extent in Asia, has taken hold in Denmark."

Watch video 01:42

How dangerous is the new omicron sub-variant? Epidemiologist Tobias Kurth speaks to DW

So far, infections with subtype BA.2 have not been found to be more severe than with subtype BA.1.

For the moment, French Health Minister Olivier Veran is not too concerned about BA.2. "What we know for now is that [it] more or less corresponds to the characteristics that we know of omicron," he told AFP.

Scientists concerned with possible omicron-delta recombination

Speaking with Deutschlandfunk public radio, German virologist Christian Drosten of Berlin's Charite University Hospital stressed that combining one of the two omicron variants with delta could, however, lead to the development of an even more dangerous virus. Omicron has certain mutations on its surface protein, the so-called spike protein, with which it can more easily evade the body's immune defenses.

This trait could become particularly dangerous through recombination, which "carries the spike protein of the omicron virus to continue to enjoy that immune advantage, but has the rest of the genome of the delta virus," said Drosten.

This would bring the strongest features of both variants together.

"There is such a thing, it has already been described, you have to fear that something like this could happen at the moment," Drosten warned.

A researcher in Cyprus recently reported a new variant that could be a recombination of both virus variants. However, the discovery of that "deltacron-variant" has not been widely accepted. Experts say the finding could also be attributed to contamination of samples in the lab.

This article was translated from German.

  • A child's drawing of the coronavirus, with an evil frown and wearing a crown

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    Virus with a crown

    May we present: The coronavirus! This is how 10-year-old Andrej from Russia views SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 and is behind the pandemic that's had the world in its grip for almost two years now. The name for this virus family is derived from the Latin "corona" for crown. It was first used in 1968 and refers to the spike proteins on the virus' surface.

  • Enlarged 3D image of the SARS-Cov-2 virus

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    The real deal

    And this is what the novel coronavirus actually looks like. Each SARS-CoV-2 particle is about 80 nanometers in diameter. Each particle contains a ball of RNA, the virus’s genetic code. That is protected by spike protein, the protusions that gave the virus its name. SARS-CoV-2 is a member of the coronavirus family, which includes the viruses responsible for SARS and MERS. More on that later.

  • Electron microscope image of Sars-CoV-2 virus

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    An airborne virus

    SARS-CoV-2 particles are transferred through droplets and aerosols that a person emits when they breathe, cough or talk. That's why face masks have become ubiquitous during the pandemic: Health authorities recommend citizens wear them to stop the spread of the virus. It can also be transmitted via contaminated surfaces.

  • Electron microscope image of a cell infected with SARS-CoV-2

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    Entering human cells

    SARS-CoV-2 uses its spike proteins to bind with a protein on the surface of cells. That sets off chemical changes, which allow the virus’s RNA to enter the cell (green in this image). The virus then forces the cell to make copies of its RNA. A single cell can produce tens of thousands of new virus particles (purple in this image) like this, which then infect other healthy cells.

  • Cells infected with SARS-Cov-2 in an electron microscope image

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    New to humans

    Another electron microscope image of a cell (blue) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 particles (red). The virus behind our current pandemic isn't too different from viruses like the ones causing the flu or common cold. But before 2019, human immune systems hadn't seen this particular strain before, which is why no one had built up immunity.

  • Microscopic image of SARS-CoV

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    SARS-CoV: The first coronavirus outbreak of the 21st century

    The first time this century that humanity came in contact with a coronavirus was in China in 2002. In March 2003, the WHO issued a global alert warning of atypical pneumonia spreading quickly. SARS, or severe accute respiratory syndrome, spread to roughly 30 countries, but not all of these recorded deaths. The WHO declared the epidemic contained in July 2003.

  • Electron microscope image of MERS virus particles

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    MERS-CoV, another coronavirus family member

    In 2012, researchers discovered MERS-CoV, a novel coronavirus, after genome sequencing of samples from people who had fallen ill with a new flu-like illness. This illness came to be known as MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome, after where the first outbreak occurred. It is less infectious than COVID-19. Transmission usually occurs among family members or in healthcare settings.

  • Electron microscope image of a T-cell attacked by HIV

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    HIV: The other pandemic

    The HI-virus (here in yellow), attacks the immune system, for examples T-cells (here in blue). Like SARS-CoV-2, it's an RNA-based virus. If left untreated, it'll weaken the immune system until it can't fight infections anymore. HIV is transmitted through bodily fluids like semen or blood. There's no vaccine, but there's medication that brings down the viral load and stops AIDS from breaking out.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


DW recommends

Omicron: Germany radically restricts PCR testing. What’s the alternative?

Before the omicron wave completely overwhelms laboratories in Germany, health officials are limiting COVID-19 PCR testing to two groups of people. Can rapid antigen tests reliably bridge the gap?  

COVID digest: BioNTech-Pfizer start trial of omicron-specific vaccine

Pharmaceutical firms BioNTech and Pfizer have started a clinical trial of an omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, an expert panel in Israel has recommended a 4th jab for adults. Follow DW for more.  