New Life: The Long Road to a Donor Organ

Silke Schulze is seriously ill. If she does not get a new heart and lung soon, she will die.

Image: Florian Nusch/DW

For months, the 40-year-old has been waiting in a Berlin hospital for a life-saving organ donation. Adam Penkalla is a heart surgeon. If a suitable donor organ is found somewhere, he takes off to remove it and bring it safely back to Berlin. It's always a race against time. We accompany Silke Schulze on her long journey to a new life, and witness when she receives the life-saving organs in a 14-hour operation. We also follow Adam Penkalla as he travels abroad to remove a heart and bring it back to Berlin on a charter plane.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 16.09.2023 – 14:15 UTC

SAT 16.09.2023 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 16.09.2023 – 20:15 UTC

SUN 17.09.2023 – 01:15 UTC

SUN 17.09.2023 – 03:15 UTC

SUN 17.09.2023 – 06:15 UTC

SUN 17.09.2023 – 10:15 UTC

SUN 17.09.2023 – 12:15 UTC

SUN 17.09.2023 – 16:15 UTC

SUN 17.09.2023 – 21:15 UTC

SUN 17.09.2023 – 23:15 UTC

MON 18.09.2023 – 01:45 UTC

MON 18.09.2023 – 04:45 UTC

MON 18.09.2023 – 08:45 UTC

MON 18.09.2023 – 18:45 UTC

TUE 19.09.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 17.09.2023 – 06:15 UTC

MON 18.09.2023 – 08:45 UTC

TUE 19.09.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3