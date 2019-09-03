New Italian government formed, allying M5S and the center-left

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has formed a new government, the Italian presidential palace said on Wednesday.

The cabinet is an unlikely coalition between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the center-left Democratic Party (PD), and shuts out the right-wing League Party and its leader, Matteo Salvini.

Conte said the fresh government would work with "intense passion" to bolster beleaguered Italy's spirits. The country has faced high rates of debt and unemployment and general dissatisfaction over immigration and Italy's relationship with Brussels.

Fresh cabinet leans left

Conte named Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio as foreign minister. At 33 years old, Di Maio will be the youngest foreign minister in Italy's history.

As finance minister, the prime minister appointed Roberto Gualtieri from the Democratic Party. The first order of pressing business for Gualtieri, who chaired the European Parliament's committee on economic and monetary affairs for five years, will be dealing with the upcoming budget.

Luciana Lamorgese, a former Milan security chief and top civil servant with no political affiliation will serve as the new interior minister, replacing far-right League leader Matteo Salvini.

The 21-member cabinet will include seven women ministers.

The cabinet's swearing-in ceremony will take place at the presidential palace in Rome on Thursday morning. Conte was tasked with forming a new coalition by the country's president, Sergio Mattarella, six days ago.

New coalition after crisis

Conte's first, 14-month-old government collapsed last month after the League's Salvini withdrew his euroskeptic, anti-migrant party from the right-left populist coalition in a foiled attempt to trigger early elections.

The new coalition between the two former sworn enemies is expected to improve ties with EU and adopt a somewhat softer stance on immigration.

However, even after being sworn in, the new government will still need to be approved by votes of confidence in Italy's two houses of parliament later this week to ensure it has a majority.

Yesterday, members of the Five Star Movement (M5S) approved the new coalitionwith 79.3% of votes cast in an online members' ballot supporting the deal with the Democratic Party (PD). If they had rejected the proposal, Italy could have headed for snap elections as soon as November.

