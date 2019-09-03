New Italian government formed, allying M5S and the center-left

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has formed a new government, the Italian presidential palace said on Wednesday.

The cabinet is an unlikely coalition between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the center-left Democratic Party (PD), and shuts out the right-wing League Party and its leader, Matteo Salvini.

Conte named Five Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio as foreign minister and Roberto Gualtieri as finance minister. Luciana Lamorgese, a top civil servant, will serve as the new interior minister, taking far-right League leader Matteo Salvini's current job.

The cabinet's swearing-in ceremony will take place at the presidential palace in Rome on Thursday morning. Conte was tasked with forming a new coalition by the country's president, Sergio Mattarella, six days ago.

Conte's first, 14-month-old government collapsed last month after the League's Salvini withdrew his euroskeptic, anti-migrant party from the right-left populist coalition in a foiled attempt to trigger early elections.

The new coalition between the two former sworn enemies is expected to improve ties with EU and adopt a somewhat softer stance on immigration.

However, even after being sworn in, the new government will still need to overcome votes of confidence in Italy's two houses of parliament later this week.

Yesterday, members of the Five Star Movement (M5S) approved the new coalitionwith 79.3% of votes cast in an online members' ballot supporting the deal with the Democratic Party (PD). If they had rejected the proposal, Italy could have headed for snap elections as soon as November.

mmc/msh (AFP, Reuters)