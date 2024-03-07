New Israeli order forces Gazans to evacuate Khan Younis

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesNew Israeli order forces Gazans to evacuate Khan YounisTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesAlex Footman07/03/2024July 3, 2024The evacuation order affects approximately 250,000 Palestinians. However, civilians have been forced to flee without guidance on where to find safety, unaware of where clean and secure shelters remain in the extensively damaged territory.https://p.dw.com/p/4hnYmAdvertisement