New Israeli order forces Gazans to evacuate Khan Younis

Alex Footman
July 3, 2024

The evacuation order affects approximately 250,000 Palestinians. However, civilians have been forced to flee without guidance on where to find safety, unaware of where clean and secure shelters remain in the extensively damaged territory.

