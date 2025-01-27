New IOC president could change Olympics DSD and trans rules

Seven candidates are vying to be elected as IOC president in March. After controversies at the 2024 Olympics, a new president could shape the future for athletes who don't conform to the traditional binary genders.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plays a crucial role in global sports, aiming to balance equality and fair competition.

As debates about athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) and transgender athletes continue, the election of a new IOC president on March 20 could significantly influence policies on their participation at the Olympics.

Lord Sebastian Coe, current President of World Athletics, is seen as the most likely of the seven candidates to succeed Thomas Bach as the head of the IOC.

Under his leadership, World Athletics has implemented some of the most stringent rules for DSD and transgender athletes to compete as women. In 2023, it extended the period during which an athlete needs to maintain testosterone levels at below 2.5 nanomoles per liter (2.5 nmol/L) from 12 to 24 months. Whereas this had previously applied only to middle-distance running events (400 meters-1,500 meters) World Athletics extended the rule to all distances.

All transgender women who have been through male puberty were banned from female athletics world rankings competitions, but a planned working group to further discuss transgender policy failed to come to fruition, with Lord Coe stating in March 2024 that the policy excluding transgender women from female categories is "here to stay."

Coe has also previously expressed the belief that IOC lacked a clear policy on the matter. "If you are not prepared to do that, and that is where the international federations expect a lead to be taken, then you really will lose female sport and I'm not prepared to see that happen" he told the BBC last year.

Who are DSD athletes?

DSD athletes have natural variations in sex characteristics, like chromosomes, hormones or gonads (reproductive glands), that may not align with typical male or female categories.

Elevated testosterone levels in some DSD athletes have led to debates about competitive advantages, particularly in women’s sports.

While proponents argue that rules such as those enforced by World Athletics ensure fairness, critics highlight ethical concerns about forcing athletes to medically alter their natural physiology.

Caster Semenya, a South African Olympic champion with naturally high testosterone, refused to do so after the new rules were brought in. Semenya challenged the rules in court, arguing they are discriminatory and harmful.

What does it mean to be a transgender athlete?

Transgender athletes identify with a gender different from the one they were assigned at birth. Their inclusion in competitive sports often centers on transgender women, with concerns about whether they retain physical advantages after transitioning.

The IOC’s current framework suggests maintaining levels below 10 nmol/L for 12 months prior to competition.

Some federations, such as the International Cycling Union (UCI) and World Aquatics, have also implemented stricter lower thresholds or additional requirements.

By contrast, transgender men generally face fewer restrictions as no competitive advantage is assumed.

What are the current IOC rules on hormone levels?

The IOC’s most recent framework, introduced in 2021, marked a significant departure from its earlier "one-size-fits-all" policy.

While no longer mandating uniform testosterone limits across all sports it instead empowers individual federations to create their own criteria based on the principles of fairness, inclusion, and evidence-based decision-making.

For DSD athletes, there are no universal rules, but many federations adopt similar testosterone-based eligibility standards to those for transgender athletes.

What are major governing bodies rules?

World Athletics is not the only governing body that has tightened its regulations. In 2022, World Aquatics introduced one of the strictest policies for transgender women, limiting participation to those who transitioned before the onset of puberty.

DSD athletes face separate, event-specific thresholds, acknowledging the varying impact of testosterone across swimming disciplines.

In 2020, World Rugby became the first major governing body to ban transgender women from women’s elite competitions outright, citing concerns over safety and fairness.

Lord Coe has overseen strick rules for DSD and transgender athletes as President of World Athletics Image: Peter Byrne/empics/picture alliance

And, in 2023 the UCI reduced its testosterone limit for transgender athletes to just 2.5 nmol/L aligning with other stricter federations.

The lack of a unified approach across sports reflects the differing views on the role of testosterone in determining competitive advantage.

How do IOC policies differ from those of governing bodies?

The IOC’s approach emphasizes flexibility and case-by-case decision-making, while federations are enforcing specific thresholds and detailed eligibility criteria.

The current decentralized nature of the IOC’s 2021 framework has been praised for encouraging inclusivity but criticized for creating confusion among athletes and stakeholders.

Without uniform rules, athletes have faced a patchwork of regulations depending on their sport, often requiring them to navigate complex and sometimes conflicting criteria.

What changes could the new IOC president implement?

The election of a new IOC president may bring shifts in how the organization addresses key issues.

Potential changes could include standardized rules across sports with a unified set of eligibility criteria to simplify policies for DSD and transgender athletes, reducing confusion across disciplines.

The International Gymnastics Federation have not defined specific rules yet on the participation of transgender and DSD athletes Image: Hasan Bratic/dpa/picture alliance

The debate over testosterone limits and their scientific validity may lead to policies that account for a broader range of factors influencing athletic performance, meaning a re-evaluation of testosterone thresholds.

Finally, finding the right balance between safety and fairness will be important. In sports like rugby, where safety is critical, new strategies could seek to address inclusion and equitable participation without increasing risks to athlete well-being.

Edited by: Chuck Penfold