 New international music award: Women′s power, hip-hop and Rammstein | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 20.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

New international music award: Women's power, hip-hop and Rammstein

The German edition of "Rolling Stone" has initiated a new music award. The prize aims to honor artists with innovative ideas and couragous stances.

Niederlande Billie Eilish (Getty Images/F. Damman)

Germany's "Echo" music award is a thing of the past — about to be replaced by the new International Music Award (IMA). The former prize fell into disrepute in April 2018 after it went to two rappers who cast a slur on the Holocaust in their lyrics. The "Echo" was soon abolished.

The IMA is not about record sales or download numbers, but about passion for music awarded jointly by the audience and top-class German and international artists. The very first IMA award goes to Rammstein, voted "best live act of the year" by the audience.

Rammstein in concert (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

Rammstein voted "best live act of the year" by the audience

Read more: Rammstein: Just what's in those lyrics?

The German rock band won over Muse and Slayer, among others. Sting is being honored for his life's work with the "Hero" prize.

Selection process over several rounds

The award winners in various other categories are determined in an elaborate procedure: journalists, music experts and many international artists including Liam Gallagher, Rufus Wainwright, Charli XCX, Lianne La Havas and Chilly Gonzales initially made a pre-selection for each category on the IMA Panel with eight artists each. Three acts were nominated per category in the next round. Another committee, the IMA Board — made up of chief editors of international music magazines, among others — decides on the final winners.

Liam Gallagher (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Invision/C. Pizzello)

Liam Gallagher, formerly with Oasis, is a member of the IMA Panel

The categories honor forward-looking ideas by musicians and producers, attitude and moral courage, and sound and technology. Who is the best newcomer, who has the best ideas for visual implementation, who is a role model — and who has the best style?

'Award based on quality'

In late 2018, Sebastian Zabel, editor-in-chief of the German edition of Rolling Stone music magazine and IMA co-initiator, and his team devised a prize that would go beyond the standard categories: "It was to be a quality-based prize, more than 'best Hip Hop Act national', 'best Hip Hop Act international' — much broader," he says. "There's a little more freedom in our categories because it's not about sales, it's about more."

The award is not supposed to be a potshot at commerce in the music industry, says Zabel. "From my point of view people can sell as many records as they want, that keeps the music alive," he says. "Our goal is completely different: We don't want to reward people who are already distinguished by their sales, but those who have been especially great in recent months, who have shown a special commitment."

Sebastian Zabel (RollingStone/F. Göckeler)

Sebastian Zabel has been editor-in-chief of the German edition of "Rolling Stone" since 2012

Women's power

Some of the nominees are unexpected — Sweden's Lykke Li had a mega-hit years ago and recently organized a festival for female acts only; Jorja Smith and Billie Eilish are not yet 20 years old but attracted attention last year with their voices, performance and self-confidence. Guitarist Anna Calvi does her own thing in the male-dominated world of rock. Sade, who released her last album in 2010, has been nominated as a style icon.

Similar to the MTV Video Music Awards 2019, the nominees are mainly women: 14 out of 18 acts are female. Is that a sign of the times? Zabel is pleased, saying it shows how pop culture is developing. "Women have simply made the most exciting music in recent years, and it is they who have brought pop music to the fore," he says.

Jorja Smith (Getty Images/S. C. Wilson)

R&B singer Jorja Smith already garnered a prize at the Brit Awards 2019

Just one German act

Apart from Rammstein, there is no German act among the IMA candidates. That this is due to the composition of the jury, says Sebastian Zabel — there were so many international artists on the panel that some of the German acts that would have deserved to be included fell by the wayside. "After all, we wanted to initiate an international music award because we believe that music listeners don't make such distinctions," he says, arguing people wouldn't say, "Oh, this is a band from Germany, so it is particularly interesting."

Hip-Hop, R&B are the 'ruling sounds'

The large percentage of rap, hip-hop and R&B artists among the nominations is also striking. Little Simz, Noname, Chance the Rapper, Mykki Blanco, Thierra Whack and Lizzostand for a new direction in this genre: innovative sound and self-confident lyrics as well as carrying off being different with ease. "Hip-hop and R&B are the ruling sounds of our times," says Zabel. "On the one hand, they are commercially successful, on the other hand, there are a lot of creative impulses coming from this direction, a lot of new things are happening."

Lizzo in concert (picture-alliance/Photoshot/J. Ng)

Lizzo, along with Sade, has been nominated in the "Style" category

The IMA premiere is on November 22 at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin. The live show will reflect what the categories and nominations have already shown: The focus will be on the artists and their messages. Among others, Canadian singer Peaches and the The Rose Korean rock band will perform that night — as will German rock legend Udo Lindenberg.

DW recommends

Rammstein: Sons of East German punk

Till Lindemann and his five colleagues weren't inactive before founding their band Rammstein. They all grew up in the GDR's punk and underground scene — a subversive tradition that still influences them today. (26.07.2019)  

All sizes, all colors: Lizzo celebrates bodies

The US rapper and singer has kicked off her "Cuz I Love You" tour in Germany — and she wants you to love yourself. While she's a messenger for body positivity, she refuses to be reduced to one single identity. (14.11.2019)  

Rammstein: Just what's in those lyrics?

Rammstein has a militant look and texts that break taboos. Really? The word most often growled by frontman Till Lindemann is "Liebe" (Love), and the lyrics are inspired by classical poets like Goethe. (16.08.2019)  

Germany scraps Echo music awards after anti-Semitism controversy

Record companies have scrapped the Echo awards after controversy erupted around anti-Semitic lyrics by the winners for best album. The decision came on a day of solidarity rallies with Jewish communities across Germany. (25.04.2018)  

No legal action to be taken against German rappers for Auschwitz lyrics

Rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang were accused of anti-Semitism and hate speech in their latest album. Protests against the lyrics led to the scrapping of the Echo music awards, which the pair had won in April. (16.06.2018)  

Last stop, Vienna: Highlights from Rammstein's Stadium Tour

The German hard rockers' sold-out tour is ending on Friday. Nazi concentration camp imagery, kisses supporting LGBTQ rights or a boat "welcoming" refugees: They've left more than a few strong impressions along the way. (23.08.2019)  

What classical music and Rammstein have in common

The German shock rockers might seem stylistically light years away from classical music — but only at first glance. Take a closer look, and listen, and you'll hear intrinsic similarities, says DW's Rick Fulker. (05.08.2019)  

From Russia with love: Rammstein's candid kiss sends ripples around the world

German metal band Rammstein can always be counted on to raise a stir. But their latest stunt appears to have hit a particular nerve in Russia. (03.08.2019)  

Rammstein band members kiss onstage in Moscow in support of LGBTQ rights

In support of Russia's LGBTQ community, two male members of the German heavy metal group kissed in front of a massive crowd in Moscow. Under a so-called gay propaganda law, the kiss could be considered illegal. (01.08.2019)  

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann releases solo single

After a successful tour, the Rammstein frontman is releasing a single as a solo artist, Lindemann. The video for the song "Steh auf" features — unsurprisingly for the shock rocker — scenes of violence. (13.09.2019)  

Related content

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin, 'Queen of Soul,' dies aged 76 16.08.2018

After falling gravely ill earlier this month, Aretha Franklin has died. Franklin won 18 Grammys and had some 25 gold records during her long career.

Advertisement

Film

Film Neues Evangelium von Milo Rau (Fruitmarket/Langfilm/T. Eirich-Schneider)

A black Jesus against exploitation: Milo Rau's 'The New Gospel'

Jesus is a social revolutionary striking against the exploitation of refugees in the film project "The New Gospel," by Swiss director Milo Rau. Here's what the political activist's "Revolt of Dignity" looks like.  

Books

Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi (picture alliance/AP Photo/R. Kabuubi)

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019

Every year on November 15, PEN International highlights the cases of five writers who've been harassed for their work. This year: Lydia Cacho, Stella Nyanzi, Nedim Türfent, Galal El-Behairy and Shakthika Sathkumara.  

Arts.21

Artist/ Musician Brian Eno (Shamil Tanna)

Cosmic sound - Brian Eno

British musician Brian Eno has composed music for films and space. An asteroid has just been named for him. He’s reissuing his legendary album "Apollo” to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. A talk about the sound of the universe.  

Arts.21

Opening Starmus Festival V (picture-alliance/Keystone/E. Leanza)

A festival of stars

The Starmus Festival has seen greats such as Hans Zimmer, Brian May, Neil Armstrong and Stephen Hawking. This global festival of science communication and art is taking place in Zurich for the fifth time this year. The star of 2019 is the moon.  

Digital Culture

Gamescom 2018 | VR-Brille (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

From pixels to virtual reality

Video games have driven technological progress, while game developers have long tried to get the most out of technology. Over time, new genres and fantastic digital game worlds have emerged.  