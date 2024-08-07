New hopes of bringing home Indians trapped in Russian army

PoliticsIndiaNew hopes of bringing home Indians trapped in Russian armyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsIndiaShalu Yadav in Haryana state, India07/08/2024July 8, 2024Indian PM Narendra Modi is visiting Russia. Many Indian families want Modi to bring up the issue of dozens of Indian citizens who have been duped into joining the Russian army by travel agents and sent to fight on the front line.https://p.dw.com/p/4hzu1Advertisement