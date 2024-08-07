  1. Skip to content
New hopes of bringing home Indians trapped in Russian army

Shalu Yadav in Haryana state, India
July 8, 2024

Indian PM Narendra Modi is visiting Russia. Many Indian families want Modi to bring up the issue of dozens of Indian citizens who have been duped into joining the Russian army by travel agents and sent to fight on the front line.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hzu1
