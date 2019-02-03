New England Patriots make Super Bowl history with sixth win

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday. New England has now tied the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most titles in history, each with six wins.

For the Patriots, all six have come since 2001. The Steelers took 35 seasons to reach this milestone.

Quarterback Tom Brady has now beaten former Dallas Cowboy and San Francisco 49er Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins for a player. Coach Bill Belichick is now tied for the most NFL championships by a head coach. Both are the oldest to win in their respective positions.

"It was an unbelievable year," Brady told US broadcaster CBS after the game, held at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta.

"It's unbelievable to win this game… We've been this far and lost, which is really tough. I wish we had played a little better on offense, but we won and it's unbelievable.

10 things to know about Super Bowl 53 A rare Super Bowl duel It's the New England Patriots up against the Los Angeles Rams In the 53rd edition of the Super Bowl. The last time they faced each other in the big game was Super Bowl XXXVI, when the Patriots upset the Rams to win their first Lombardi Trophy. Since then, the Pats have made seven more Super Bowl appearances, winning it four more times. This year is their ninth appearance overall.

10 things to know about Super Bowl 53 A tactical matchup Super Bowl 53 presents a clear contrast in coaching styles. Experienced Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 66, is known to have a comfortable stillness when stood on the sideline whereas Rams' coach Sean McVay,33, is the youngest head coach to reach the Super Bowl and is much more animated. All eyes will be on whether the younger coach can call the right plays against one of the greatest coaches ever.

10 things to know about Super Bowl 53 The GOAT could be the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl Tom Brady, 41, could become the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. The current oldest Super Bowl-winning quarterback is Peyton Manning, who led the Denver Broncos to a title at the age of 39. We will see if a player so many call the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) can claim yet another record by winning a sixth Super Bowl.

10 things to know about Super Bowl 53 Aaron Donald is the highest paid defensive player in the NFL The Rams' defensive end, Aaron Donald, is the highest paid defensive player in the NFL and is among the top-10 highest-paid players in the NFL. His 2018 salary of $40.9 million (€35.6 million) places him just behind quarterbacks like the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers whose 2018 salary was $66.9 million.

10 things to know about Super Bowl 53 The most expensive, high-tech venue in the world The Super Bowl LIII venue is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The new home for the Atlanta Falcons cost $1.6 billion (€1.4 billion), making it the most expensive football stadium in the world. With a retractable roof made of eight different glass panels and its 335-meter-long, 360-degree HD video board, this is one of the most modern stadiums in the world.

10 things to know about Super Bowl 53 Sketched on a napkin The Super Bowl trophy, known as the Vince Lombardi trophy, was first sketched on a napkin in 1967 by former Tiffany & Co. vice president Oscar Riedener. This 3.2-kilogram (7.05 pounds) trophy is named after legendary coach Vince Lombardi, who won the first two Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers. A new trophy is made and awarded to the winner each season.

10 things to know about Super Bowl 53 The first male cheerleaders in a Super Bowl The first two male cheerleaders will make history on Sunday at Super Bowl 53. Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies are going to be cheering for the Rams alongside their female counterparts. Could these two inspire more men to pursue their cheerleading dream?

10 things to know about Super Bowl 53 Is the Super Bowl on your bucket list? The Super Bowl is on the bucket list of many football fans around the world. Fans from all over the US as well as from Canada, Mexico and Brazil led the charge to secure tickets for the Super Bowl LIII. According to StubHub the cheapest ticket sold was $2,000 (€1,740), while the most expensive cost $20,000. Fair to say, saving money is a good idea if you ever decide to watch it live.

10 things to know about Super Bowl 53 A dream for American food consumption Pizza is one of the favorite Super Bowl foods, with orders 30 percent higher on Super Bowl Sunday compared to a regular Sunday. Approximately 51 million cases of beer are sold leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. All in all, this is the second biggest day of the year for food consumption in the United States, just behind Thanksgiving.

10 things to know about Super Bowl 53 Trump's heart is with the Patriots US President Donald Trump is known to be a follower of the Patriots. He congratulated Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady on social media, writing: "Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!" Could this friendship be the main reason why Trump agreed to do an interview with the network CBS, this year's Super Bowl broadcaster?



Big on defense, short on action

A highly defensive game, Super Bowl LIII (53) was the lowest-scoring in history. The Los Angeles Rams were the second team in NFL history not to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl, the first since the 1971 Miami Dolphins. On social media, many complained of the lack of action.

The game's soul touchdown came with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Brady completed four consecutive passes, setting up running back Sony Michel for a 2-yard run into the end zone.

Most of action was largely led by the placekickers, punters, and its defensive play-callers, Wade Phillips for the Rams and Brian Flores for the Patriots.

The Most Valuable Player award when to Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman, who caught ten passes for 141 yards.

Super Bowl 53's halftime show was performed by rock band Maroon Five, who were then joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. Many fans took to Twitter to complain that the show lacked the flash and fun of other performers in recent years, such as Beyonce and Lady Gaga.