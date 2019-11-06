 New Delhi schools closed as air pollution worsens | News | DW | 14.11.2019

News

New Delhi schools closed as air pollution worsens

The air quality in New Delhi was rated as "severe" for the third day in a row. A thick gray haze covers the city, making travel and outdoor activities both dangerous and difficult.

Smog in from of a temple in New Delhi (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/Indraneel Chowdhury)

Schools in New Delhi shut on Thursday after the air quality was rated as "severe" for the third consecutive day.

"Keeping in mind the hazardous exposure to children ... all schools must remain shut for the next two days," Bhure Lal, the chairman of the Environmental Pollution Prevention and Control Agency, said in a letter to the city government of Delhi and to its neighboring states.

The Central Pollution Control Board said that the air quality index was 472, nine times the level recommended by the World Health Organization. The maximum possible rating is 500.

Amitav Ghosh: What the West doesn't get about the climate crisis

Smog blocks out a view of tower blocks in New Delhi (Reuters/A. Fadnavis)

Smog blocks out a view of tower blocks in New Delhi

Running through the smog

Air pollution in northern India peaks in the winter due to smoke from agricultural fires. The smoke from fields mixes with vehicle emissions and construction dust, making it the world's most polluted capital.

The smog was not enough to put off the more than 1,000 children participating in a race on Thursday morning. The annual "Run for Children" event is organized by a not for profit group called Prayas. Asian news network ANI reported on the run. 

"The children did not run a long distance. It was a short run," said Prayas' general secretary, Amod K. Kanth.

Kanth has received criticism for overseeing the run in such conditions.

ed/aw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • People wearing face masks stand in front of the India Gate

    New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog

    Dangerous haze

    Pollution levels in New Delhi have reached a three-year high. On Monday, the state air quality index for the city of 20 million people was at 436 — about nine times the recommended maximum.

  • Two people walk outside the Jama Masjid Mosque in New Delhi

    New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog

    Through the smog

    Dense smog hung over central Delhi, where many pedestrians and bikers were seen wearing face masks. Authorities have declared a public health emergency, warning of a spike in locals suffering breathing difficulties, burning eyes and scratchy throats.

  • A woman sweeps the side of the road leading to India Gate

    New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog

    Toxic cloud

    Delhi's India Gate, one of the capital's national monuments, was shrouded in a toxic cloud. The pollution prompted India's Supreme Court to order construction work across the city be halted until Tuesday. Authorities have also temporarily closed schools and handed out millions of pollution masks.

  • Three policemen stand on a road

    New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog

    'Gas chamber'

    Delhi's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who has compared his city to a "gas chamber," said in a video posted to Twitter that "there is smoke everywhere and people, including youngsters, kids, elderly are finding it difficult to breathe."

  • A man wearing a face mask on public transport looks at his phone

    New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog

    Leave the car at home

    In an effort to tackle the smog, Delhi authorities banned half the capital's private cars from the roads. Under the regulation, vehicles must stay at home on alternate days, depending on whether their number plates end in an odd or even number. Motorbikes, scooters and public transport are are exempt from the "odd-even" scheme.

  • Three men hold a sign amid traffic

    New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog

    'Obey odd and even'

    These traffic volunteers hold a sign urging motorists to "obey odd and even" and "remove pollution." More than 600 police teams and volunteers were deployed at intersections to hand out fines of nearly 4,000 rupees ($60; €54) to anyone breaking the new rules.

  • India's flag flutters in the smog

    New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog

    No smog solution

    Experts warn the car restrictions won't be enough to tackle the problem. "If air pollution was solely due to the vehicular traffic, then this would be a solution," climate policy analyst Siddharth Singh told Agence France-Presse. "Right now it cannot be a solution because motorized private transport has a very small share in the whole pie."

  • Boys playing soccer

    New Delhi chokes under blanket of smog

    Pollution hotspot

    Not everyone has heeded warnings from authorities to stay indoors. Delhi locals are no strangers to high levels of pollution, and many simply went about their lives as as usual. India has 10 of the world's most polluted cities, according to the World Health Organization.

    Author: Natalie Muller


