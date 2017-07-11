New COVID variant sparks international alarm — live updates

Officials have sounded the alarm over a worrying new variant in South Africa

The WHO will hold emergency talks Friday regarding the new variant

Countries around the world race to shut down air traffic from South Africa

This article was last updated at 11:32 UTC

WHO advises risk-based, scientific approach to travel restrictions

The WHO cautioned against the hasty implementation of new travel restrictions due to the emergence of the B.1.1.529 variant and urged instead a "risk-based and scientific approach."

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a press conference in Geneva: "At this point, implementing travel restrictions is being cautioned against."

At a meeting Friday, experts will discuss whether to classify the variant as one "of interest" or "of concern". It will take scientists a few weeks to learn more about the variant.

South African president's office convenes council to assess developments

In a series of tweets Friday, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he is convening the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Sunday to assess developments including scientific ones regarding the new variant.

Ramaphosa called on citizens to protect themselves against COVID-19 while scientists work to determine what they can about the new variant.

"The outcome of the NCCC discussions and further consultations will be communicated in the coming days," his office tweeted.

Germany 'very concerned'

Germany's health minister and the director of federal agency for disease control and prevention, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), were asked about the B1.1.529 variant during their weekly press briefing on Friday.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin that the "high number of mutations" noted were "at least cause for preliminary concern," even if tests were ongoing to determine how transmissible or how resistant to vaccines the variant was.

He described the German decision to impose travel restrictions on South Africa and some other countries in the region, with an exact list yet to be decided, as a "necessary, proactive, preventive protective measure."

RKI director Lothar Wieler said that some genome mutations appeared to "suggest that there could be a higher rate of transmission."

"And there are other mutations where it's not yet clear what they mean biologically. That means we really are very concerned," Wieler said.

Spahn was also asked about people who had recently returned to Germany from South Africa. Legally, he said, the new restrictions could only apply once imposed. However, he appealed to anyone who'd recently returned from southern Africa, even if it was 10 or 20 days ago, to isolate themselves and to "take a test — and preferably a PCR test."

Watch video 03:46 What's known so far about the B.1.1.529 variant? Virologist Wolfgang Preiser speaks to DW

What do we know about the variant?

B.1.1.529 has multiple mutations and it could help it evade the body's immune response and make it more transmissible, South African scientists said on Thursday.

While the delta variant has two mutations and the beta variant has three — the B.1.1.529 variant has at least 32 spike protein mutations.

Younger people appear to be contracting and spreading the newly identified variant, but the next weeks will be key in determining how severe the variant is, scientists said.

Markets down across the board on variant news

Germany's blue chip stock index DAX was down 3% and the UK's FTSE 100 was down and on course for its biggest drop in a year on news of the new COVID-19 variant in the morning trading session. The FTSE 100 was down to its lowest in nearly two months, with a sell-off being led by commodity, travel and banking stocks.

Oil fell below $80 (€71) per barrel.

Bitcoin also tumbled 7.8% to $54,337, its lowest since October 12. The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ether, tumbled 11.6%.

Investors dashed to the relative safety of the Japanese Yen and the Swiss franc Friday. Gold also rose 0.7% on Friday.

Roland Kaloyan, the head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale, told Reuters: "We don't know so much about this variant yet but if it's serious, it could change the macro scenarios altogether."

Watch video 02:53 What other countries can learn from Israel about COVID-19

Israel finds case of variant

Israel's Health Ministry said it had detected its first case of the new coronavirus variant in a person returning from Malawi.

In a statement Friday, the ministry said the individual and two other individuals with suspected cases of the variant were all in quarantine. All three were fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held consultations with health experts Friday regarding the variant.

"During the night I was informed that there is one verified case here in Israel, and this is disturbing," he said.

On Thursday, authorities announced travel to southern Africa from Israel for citizens was banned and foreign nationals from the region would be denied entry.

"We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency," Bennett said.

Officials sound the alarm

Scientists are studying the variant that was first detected in South Africa earlier in the week. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa said 22 cases of the new B.1.1.529 variant, as it is known, had been detected in the country but that it expected more cases as genomic analysis is ongoing.

The WHO's COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said there are currently fewer than 100 whole genome sequences of the strain available. She said it would take a few more weeks of scientific work to determine whether the variant would be considered a "variant of interest" or a "variant of concern."

"Everybody that's out there needs to understand that the more this virus circulates, the more opportunities the virus has to change, the more mutations we will see," Van Kerkhove said.

The UK Health Security Agency reports the new variant has also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong. Germany's health ministry moved to declare South Africa a virus variant area.

Watch video 03:45 New coronavirus variant discovered in S. Africa: DW's Adrian Kriesch reports

The WHO convenes emergency talks

The WHO convened an emergency meeting set for early Friday afternoon to discuss the new variant.

Scientists are concerned about the high number of mutations within the variant and worry it could be resistant to vaccines and more easily passed on to others.

The working group meeting Friday will determine whether to officially label the variant "of concern," a distinction only four variants to date have received.

Countries move to close air traffic from southern Africa

Countries in Asia and Europe including Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and the UK quickly imposed restrictions Friday after the emergence of a potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant was detected in South Africa.

The EU moved to halt air travel from the entire southern African region amid concerns over the newly detected South African variant, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

She said the Commission will propose "to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region" due to the emergence of the new variant.

ar/rs (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)