 New coronavirus study recalls Germany′s ′Patient Zero′ | News | DW | 17.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

New coronavirus study recalls Germany's 'Patient Zero'

Interviews with 16 patients infected by a visiting Chinese colleague at a company in southern Germany reaffirms that the virus often stays hidden. Most of them exhibited no or only mild symptoms, researchers say.

A researcher working in a German laboratory (Reuters/A. Gebert)

Global efforts to contain Covid-19 still face a "huge challenge," warns The Lancet Infectious Diseases magazine in a Bavaria case study confirming that some patients were infected before symptoms emerged or only as they started.

The London-based medical publisher focused on Europe's first case in January, explaining how the virus Sars-Cov-2 spread from a Chinese colleague visiting Munich to workmates of the firm Webasto and then their households.

From "Patient Zero" a sequence of four "generations" of infection was traced with "all patients recovered fully" via quarantine, said the magazine, citing testing and interviews done mainly by German epidemiologists and health authorities.

The potentially lethal virus' incubation period — between initial infection and symptoms — was four days, concluded the authors, who included Chinese and Spanish contributors. 

Read more: 1.8 million people in Germany could be infected with coronavirus, researchers find

Hidden infectiousness

Viral transmission to one and up to "possibly five more" patients had occurred before symptoms became apparent; in at least four cases on the day of symptom onset and the remainder once symptoms were apparent, according to the study.

That pattern of hidden "infectiousness was "substantial" and had also thrown up "false-negative tests," suggesting infection was present but only became evident later.

Bavaria study matches other evidence

The data from "Patient 0" matched other results that suggested the occurrence of pre-symptomatic transmission was estimated at up to half of all infections, said infectiology researchers at Cologne's University Clinic [Uniklinik Köln] in a Lancet commentary.

"This is one of the most serious obstacles to controlling the pandemic,'' said the Cologne team, adding: "new technologies such as contact tracking apps are urgently needed to effectively control the pandemic."

Watch video 02:30

Vaccine efforts a mix of competition and cooperation

"All countries that have introduced rigorous contact tracing were most effective in keeping the number of newly infected small, said Annelies Wilder-Smith of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM). 

She cited South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore as "clear examples of countries that do not economize on resources and technology to carry out rigorous contact tracing. All were successful."

Read more: Germany to spend €750 million on coronavirus vaccine

Deprived more at risk

Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper in a four-page Sunday special entitled "The Wasted Weeks" quoted German Health Minister Jens Spahn at the end of January — when the Webasto case had just emerged in Munich — as saying that the course of the disease was "relatively moderate."

Already on Januar 22, virologist Alexander Kekule on during a television science broadcast had contradicted Germany's Robert Koch Institute, saying: "I also reckon on cases in Europe; we must also prepare ourselves for them in Germany."

Another study published Friday by The Lancet, conducted by University of Oxford researchers, found that people living in the most deprived areas of Britain were more than four times likelier to test positive for COVID-19 than those living in the richest neighborhoods. 

The Oxford study looked at more than 3,600 COVID-19 test results from national programs and found that statistical deprivation, age and chronic liver disease all increased the likelihood of testing positive. 

Among its sample of 660 people living in most deprived areas, 29.5 percent had tested positive, compared with just 7.7 percent of those in richer areas, the study found.  

ipj/mm (dpa, AFP) 

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Catchwords: Bavarian outbreak, hidden infection, Sars-Cov-2, Webasto, The Lancet, Alexan

DW recommends

COVID-19: Tests for 'miracle cure' herb Artemisia begin

A herb touted by Madagascar's government as healing coronavirus is undergoing tests by a group of international researchers. The WHO warns, however, that there are no scientific studies yet that prove Artemisia works. (15.05.2020)  

Can a tuberculosis vaccine help combat COVID-19?

VPM1002 is the name of a new tuberculosis vaccine that could possibly help control the novel coronavirus. Several studies have been initiated and seem promising. (11.05.2020)  

Does nicotine help against the new coronavirus?

According to a new French study, smokers could be better protected than others from the novel coronavirus because nicotine blocks its docking sites. Another study, however, suggests exactly the opposite. (27.04.2020)  

Oktoberfest in Germany canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

With events banned at least until the end of August, Munich's Oktoberfest has become the latest victim of lockdown. Although slated to start September 19, the world's biggest beer festival will not happen this year. (21.04.2020)  

Face mask requirements spread across Germany

Bavaria has become the third German state to introduce a face mask requirement in public. The state hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic will now oblige people to cover their mouth and nose in most public spaces. (20.04.2020)  

Related content

Internationaler Tag der Pflege - Spanien

Coronavirus latest: Spain deaths drop below 100 17.05.2020

The figure is a major boost to the Madrid government as it prepares to further ease curbs next week. Elsewhere, two countries have threatened residents with jail for not wearing face masks. Follow DW for the latest.

Deutschland BG Wanderwege | Wanderschuhe

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus 15.05.2020

With coronavirus restrictions being eased people are drawn to the great outdoors. There are some 200,000 kilometers (124,274 mi) of hiking trails in Germany. Let's check them out! But keep your distance, please!

Deutschland Berlin | Coronavirus | Lothar Wieler, Robert Koch-Institut

Coronavirus: What is Germany's Robert Koch Institute? 13.05.2020

Known as RKI, the comparatively small independent government agency responsible for monitoring and combating infectious and non-infectious diseases has recently been thrust into the spotlight, sometimes to its detriment.

Advertisement